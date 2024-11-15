'Best goal of my career': Sheffield Wednesday striker beats off competition from Norwich and Cardiff rivals to win EFL award
The former Rotherham United forward, who had an unproductive spell on the south coast earlier in his career, fired home a technically flawless curling drive into the roof of the net in Wednesday's key 2-1 win at Fratton Park on October 25.
Smith's strike beat off competition Norwich City’s Borja Sainz and Cardiff City’s Ollie Tanner.
Smith said: "It was hands down the best goal of my career so far.
"If I wasn’t so tired, I might have taken a touch, it was one of those that goes in the back of the net or over the stand.
"When the manager and his staff came in last year, everyone could see what he was trying to implement. I think this season things are starting to click into gear.
"We know what it means to play for this football club, and we want to keep pushing towards the top end of the table.”
Lead Sky Bet EFL goal of the month judge and Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman said: “It may have gone unnoticed, but Smith was involved earlier in the move and was fouled as he flicked the ball round the corner to Josh Windass.
"Impressively, he picked himself up and was on hand to curl a once in a lifetime beauty into the top corner from 25 yards."
Wednesday return to action after the international break with a home game against Cardiff on November 23.
