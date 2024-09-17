Blackpool 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1: Owls progress and youngsters shine but more cutting edge required

Sheffield Wednesday might be Yorkshire's last representatives in this season's League Cup but they still have work to do.

Manager Danny Rohl changed his team entirely for a trip to League One Blackpool and whilst the stand-ins never looked in much danger of being on the end of a cup shock nor did they not make their trip to the seaside as comfortable as it ought to have been.

When the fourth official's board went up to indicate a minimum of six added minutes, Di'Shon Bernard's first Sheffield Wednesday goal was all that separated the sides – not a great place to be when you conceded a 96th-minute equaliser days earlier.

The Owls saw the 1-0 victory out but it was no reflection of their dominance on the ball, an accurate insight into their lack of cutting edge against Steve Bruce's in-form side.

Bernard missed Saturday's league game against Queen Park Rangers because of the miles he had put in on international duty but many of those who had a point to prove after being left out against the Hoops failed to make it.

Svante Ingelsson was an honourable exception but the others who caught the eye were 19-year-old central midfielder Sean Fusire and 20-year-old defender Otegbayo.

With Blackpool's Olly Casey the only weekend starter on either side to keep his place, the game was slow to get going in a stadium where only the home section was full, and half of the East Stand and all of the Jimmy Armfield Stand completely empty.

With away fans made up not far off half of the 5,421 attendance, it never caught fire.

GOAL: Di'Shon Bernard (No 5) finds the net for the first time as a Sheffield Wednesday player

By the time the opening period was halfway through, the only shot had been Anthony Musaba's.

But at that point, Wednesday began to turn their plentiful possession into a meaningful threat, with Ingelsson's deliveries from either a moving or a dead ball a growing factor.

They tended to come from either flank but he was more central when he released Pol Valentin down the left. Michael Smith was unable to get enough on the wing-back's low ball in.

Bernard had a goal disallowed for offside when he launched himself at another ball in from the Swede in the 26th minute and Musaba picked up a bizarre and unnecessary booking for blatantly putting Gabriel Otegabyo's header across goal into the net with his hand.

CREATIVE: Sheffield Wednesday's Pol Valentin

The pressure, though, was building, and Bernard was not be denied.

When Valentin launched the ball from near the centre spot, Smith headed it back and just before it could hit the ground a stretching Bernard volleyed it in to give his side a 34th-minute lead.

But after that, his side went back into their shell, as if the job was done.

Twice in the closing minutes of the half Blackpool tried to catch Pierce Charles off his line but Jordan Rhodes missed the target to the delight of his former fans after Otegbayo went to ground far too easily, and the goalkeeper was able to get back and catch Albie Morgan's effort from the halfway line.

CHANCES: Callum Paterson (right)

Otegabyo and Fusire threw themselves in front of shots. Both youngsters had good games but the former particularly impressed, both with his defending and his composure on the ball. It was a real pity that he went off injured just before the hour.

The Owls came quickly out of the blocks for the second half, Paterson getting his head on crosses from full-backs Valentin and Max Lowe. The first was comfortable for former Owl Richard O'Donnell, the second off target.

Valentin tried his luck with a left footer quickly afterwards but the lack of power made it very obvious this was his weaker foot.

Unfortunately, the threat quickly fizzled out there.

Charles had to make his first save on the hour, beating Dom Thompson's effort away after Fusire had given up possession.

Substitutes Liam Palmer and Djeidi Gassama had shots blocked late in added time but it would only have disguised the fact that the Owls are in need of more cutting edge.

That Wednesday are in round four for the first time since 2015 is not to be sniffed at, but they must be more ruthless to become the team they want to be.

Blackpool: O'Donnell; Pennington, Casey, Ashworth; Coulson (Gabriel 62), Embleton (Apter 73), Carey, Morgan (Finnigan 73), Thompson (Hamilton 62); Rhodes, Beesley (Joseph 73).

Unused substitutes: Husband, Ballard, Tyrer,

Sheffield Wednesday: P Charles; Valentin, Otegbayo (Famewo 58), Bernard, M Lowe; Fusire (Palmer 76), Ingelsson (Bannan 76); Paterson, J Lowe (McNeill 68), Musaba (Gassama HT); Smith.

Unused substitutes: Beadle, Ugbo, Johnson, Valery.