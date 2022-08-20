Bolton v Sheffield Wednesday: Mark McGuinness signing solves Owls’ problem

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Akin Femawo was injured on his debut at Milton Keynes Dons, Owls manager Moore said he wanted another left-sided centre-back.

And although 21-year-old McGuinness is right-footed, Moore considers the problem solved, and will move back to targets higher up the field.

McGuinness could make his debut at Bolton Wanderers today.

New Owls signing Mark McGuinness, playing for Cardiff City against Sheffield United's Billy Sharp. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Left footers don’t fall off trees,” said former centre-back Moore. “It is probably one of the most difficult positions to get because everybody wants them.

“We had our left-footer and it is unfortunate what happened.

“(Famewo’s) season is not over. We expect him to certainly be back before the year is out.

“Mark has predominantly played his career down the left-hand side, in the centre and a little bit on the right so we feel like he’s capable of handling that. It is why he was high at the top of our list and why we had to move really quickly. Had we not signed him, I am almost sure I would have been reading about him signing for someone else today.

“We feel we have somebody that is ready to step in. There were two or three that we were looking at and one of our careful reasons in picking the next one was where were they in terms of starting and playing games.”

Moore spoke of McGuinness’s “competitive nature” and the player told his new club’s website “I like heading and I think I can be a threat in both boxes,” which is encouraging given how defending crosses and especially set pieces has been a weak point for his new team.

“He is someone that played over 35 games last season (almost all in the Championship),” said Moore. “He is thirsty and hungry to play more games.

“When I look along the defensive line now, I am happy with what we have there and the competitiveness they will all bring.

“I am happy with that department of the team.”

“One or two” more attacking reinforcements are still on the agenda, though, with Moore saying there were no offers in for any of his players, despite talk last week of interest in Sylla Sow.