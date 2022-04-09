Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday: Darren Moore wants Owls to take Hillsborough ruthlessness on the road

Today’s match at Bolton Wanderers is one of four away games left in the regular season, with only two home matches to play. And to win the play-offs, they will have to play two out of three matches away.

Moore’s side have the best home form in League One but are only 11th-best away, which is why there is only a two-point cushion keeping them in the top six.

But Moore does not think the problem is that his team does not play well enough when it leaves the Steel City, so it is no bad thing he has his most ruthless finisher fit and firing again.

BACK AND AMONG THE GOALS: Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory. Picture: Steve Ellis.

“I look at some of the games where we’ve not quite got on the right side of the result we’ve been looking for and we’ve always been in them,” he said.

“There’s probably only been one or two where we’ve not been at the races.

“It’s been really stamping our authority on it when we’ve been in possession and been creative. It’s about having that ruthless edge.

“If we are to gain any results over these next four away games we’re going to have to show an improvement in that.

MANAGER: Darren Moore. Picture: Steve Ellis.

“That comes down to the mental side of it. Physically the players are in the arena, they’re in the room, and I feel mentally you’ve got to apply yourselves as we have in front of our home support when there’s been a real edge to us.”

Centre-forward Lee Gregory is the only Owls player to have hit double-figure goals this season but he did not get his first of an injury-disrupted 2022 until a fortnight ago, following it up with another in his next game, against Wimbledon.

They both came at home, so to score in a third game running would be even more significant for the team.

“Lee’s a really important player for us and to have him back and see him scoring again is great,” said his manager.

“Lee’s come back in and got himself fit and we see the importance he brings the team but I’m not just pleased for that, it’s his all-round game and how he works for the team.

“He’ll have to continue in the same vein.”

And Moore, who will be without injured forwards Sylla Sow, Josh Windass and Tyreece John-Jules today, has told his players they can still have an impact even if they play only a small part in the run-in.

“When you look at the goal (against Wimbledon), I know Lee gets the plaudits for it, but it’s a towering header by Callum Paterson to get the ball across the goal for Lee to finish,” he stressed.

“Greggers gets the plaudits because he plays the full 90 minutes and scores the goal but Paterson should get plaudits too because he comes on for seven minutes and produces a header across goal that it would be impossible for Greggers to finish without it.