The two sides meet at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with 11 places between them in the League One table.

United have lost their last three games while the Owls will be out to close the gap to the automatic promotion spots, as they sit four points behind second-placed Ipswich Town.

The third tier is arguably at its most competitive in recent memory, with Bonner admitting his side are facing teams on a regular basis who they “would have been delighted to draw in the FA Cup a few years ago”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The expectation of their club is obvious, they’ve got to get promoted. We know that the pressure is always on those sides,” said Bonner of Wednesday.

“You look at the top teams, they’ve definitely got stronger, in terms of starting teams and squads this year, there’s no doubt about that.

"They’ve got some top players.

“There’s no doubt there’s large parts of their game that will test us this weekend and individuals that can test us, but I know we’ve got players that can do that as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06:Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner looks on during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Northampton Town and Cambridge United at Sixfields on November 06, 2021 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday have won three of their last four games while Cambridge have to go back to September 24 for their last win.

"Being able to adjust in-game and adapt as players is key,” added Bonner.

“Hopefully the players can go and be a really competitive, strong, aggressive team, that takes control in the moments that we get, and the moments that we can, and is really ruthless in our use of the ball as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad