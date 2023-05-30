All Sections
Cameron Dawson says Sheffield Wednesday were driven on by not wanting to waste 'miracle of Hillsborough'

Goalkeeper Cameron Dawson says not wasting one of the greatest comebacks in the history of English football drove Sheffield Wednesday to victory in the League One play-off final.
By Stuart Rayner
Published 30th May 2023, 06:00 BST

The Owls did it the hard way, Josh Windass scoring the only goal of the game in the third added minute of extra-time as Barnsley were cruelly beaten at Wembley.

That was despite the Reds having Adam Phillips sent off in the 49th minute.

They hit the woodwork twice after that, the second time after a Dawson save from substitute James Norwood.

But boyhood Wednesday fan Dawson, who watched them in the 2005 final against Hartlepool United at Cardiff, said they had to get the job done after overcoming Peterborough United in the play-off semi-finals.

It said a lot for Dawson, who let in a shocking goal to start the ball rolling in a 4-0 first-leg defeat at London Road, only to help the team to a 5-1 second-leg win followed by a penalty shoot-out success. Dawson made three big saves early in the second leg.

"That first goal wasn't ideal but we managed to come back in the second leg and that was an incredible feeling," he said. "We took the momentum into the final.

"What a day it was, 44,000 Wednesdayites packed out Wembley, it was incredible.

COMEBACK: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson bounced back from his first-leg error against Peterborough UnitedCOMEBACK: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson bounced back from his first-leg error against Peterborough United
"But I think to overturn a score like that and make history, we wanted to make sure that wasn't a waste of our time and the manager and the staff's. We wanted to make sure it meant something.

"I'm absolutely knackered and looking forward to getting my mind away from it for a couple of weeks but first I'm really looking forward to celebrating with my team-mates, an incredible group of lads then going on holiday."

Windass, whose diving header won the game, paid tribute to the job manager Darren Moore did lifting his team after London Road.

"Hats off to the manager, he changed our style of play for the (semi-final) second leg and the final,” he said.

"It takes a really strong manager to change the way you believe and set the team up to go a bit differently, a bit more direct, but it's come up trumps," he said.

