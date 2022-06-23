The ex-Tigers captain, who joined the Bantams this week, will step out at Valley Parade against his old side in early August.

It means that Bradford will start their campaign with two home games against Yorkshire opponents in Doncaster Rovers and Hull.

Meanwhile, another all-White Rose affair in the first round sees Barnsley visit Middlesbrough.

Former Hull City captain Richie Smallwood, who has joined Bradford City this week. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

The Reds visited Teesside in the second round of the competition as recently as September 2020 with goals from giving the visitors a 2-0 win at the Riverside, courtesy of goals from Patrick Schmidt and Jordan Williams.

Sheffield Wednesday welcome the side who ended their season in the play-offs at the end of last term in Sunderland - and revenge will be on the Owls' minds.

It means that the Owls first two home opponents in 2022-23 where the two sides who they faced in their last two games at Hillsborough in 2021-22 in the Wearsiders and Portsmouth, who visit S6 on the opening day of the league season.

Also in the Carabao Cup, Sheffield United face a tough trip to Steve Bruce's West Brom, while Huddersfield Town have home advantage against Preston.

Two other Yorkshire sides have been handed home ties with Doncaster Rovers welcoming Lincoln City and Harrogate Town hosting EFL newboys Stockport County. Rotherham United visit Port Vale, whose number include ex-Millers striker Jamie Proctor