Championship clubs on alert as leading Sheffield Wednesday star 'rejects' final contract offer

Leon Wobschall
Leon Wobschall
Published 14th Jun 2024, 08:47 BST
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY forward Josh Windass has reportedly snubbed a final contract offer from the Owls - and is set to leave Hillsborough in the summer window.

The future of the 30-year-old has been up in the air for a number of months, with several Championship clubs monitoring developments.

It was reported earlier this month that Coventry City and Hull City were leading the chase for Windass, out of contract at the end of June, although separate reports in East Yorkshire have stated that the Tigers will not be signing the player.

Stoke City, West Brom and Derby County have also been tipped to make a move for Windass this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass, who has reportedly turned down a final contract offer from the Owls. A number of Championship rivals are said to be interested in signing him this summer. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images.Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass, who has reportedly turned down a final contract offer from the Owls. A number of Championship rivals are said to be interested in signing him this summer. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images.
Clubs across the globe have also previously been credited with interest in the former Rangers player.

Last season, Argentinian side Atletico Talleres were strongly linked with Windass alongside USA side Real Salt Lake.

Hull-born Windass, who joined the Owls in 2020 from Wigan Athletic, has featured 140 times for Wednesday and scored the goal to secure them promotion back to the Championship in the League One play-off final against Barnsley at Wembley in May 2023.

