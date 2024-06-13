Championship side Sheffield Wednesday 'agree fee' to sign former Southampton and Birmingham City defender

SHEFFIELD Wednesday have reportedly agreed a fee to sign Angers defender Yan Valery.

The 25-year-old is known to Owls head coach Danny Rohl from his previous stint in England at Southampton - with Wednesday close to securing his services as they seek to complete a first incoming transfer of the summer window, which officially opens on Friday.

According to reports, personal terms have also been struck with Valery, who has also been linked with moves to Montpellier and Standard Liege.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Wednesday appear to have won the race to sign the Tunisian international, who has also previously spent time in England at Birmingham City.A medical awaits before the expected completion of the signing next week.

Sheffield Wednesday target Yan Valery, who worked with Danny Rohl at Southampton. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Valery made 53 appearances in four seasons at Southampton after joined in 2015 from the Rennes academy.

In his time at St Mary’s, he had a brief loan spell at Birmingham and featured 35 times at league level last term for Angers as they secured promotion from Ligue 2.

Wednesday are also in advanced talks to sign left-back Max Lowe, who recently left city rivals Sheffield United.

A medical could take place before the end of the week.

Lowe has already crossed a rivalry divide in his career, joining Nottingham Forest on loan despite having previously represented their bitter rivals Derby. He is a product of the Rams academy and represented England at various youth levels on his way up the age groups.