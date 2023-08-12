All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Three suspects wanted over the murder of 10-year-old girl flee UK
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

'Class', 'influential' 'marauding', 'dreadful': A tale of two sets of ratings for Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday players in Championship clash

HERE are the Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Saturday’s game.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 12th Aug 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 17:11 BST

Hull City

Ingram: No chance with Owls goal. Quiet afternoon, really. 6

Coyle: Saw a lot of the ball down the right and was a marauding raider. 8

Sheffield Wednesday's Juan Delgado celebrates his goal at Hull City. Picture: Steve EllisSheffield Wednesday's Juan Delgado celebrates his goal at Hull City. Picture: Steve Ellis
Sheffield Wednesday's Juan Delgado celebrates his goal at Hull City. Picture: Steve Ellis
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jones: Almost nodded into his own net in second half. A rare alarm. 7

McLoughlin: Unwitting part in Owls’ opener, with Delgado’s effort taking a significant deflection off him. 6

Greaves: Hit the deck ahead of Hull’s leveller and copped a blood injury. Changed his shirt and cracked on. A strong presence. 7

Slater: Picked the pocket of Bannan early and set the tone. The boyhood Blade was up for it, clearly. Influential. 8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seri: Provided the platform for those further forward to make hay. 7

Lokilo: Rewarded for his vibrant debut in the week with his league bow. Had a lot of the ball, mixed bag at times, but this will further do his confidence good. 7

Tufan: Excellent penalty put City on terms and it was his show on the restart. Sublime strike put City 2-1 up and a very assured shot saw him secure the matchball. Moments of real class. 9

Traore: Nice and bright and really enjoyed it in the second half. Assist for the third. 8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Delap: Grafted tirelessly without reward for the team. But his effort was appreciated by Rosenior, when he came off. 7

Substitutes: Estupinan (Delap 72); Connolly (Tufan 79), 7, Simons (Lokilo 87).

Not used: Lo-Tutala, Longman, Fleming, A Smith, Christie, Green.

Sheffield Wednesday

Vasquez: The big call saw him get the big nod in goal. Good with feet. Guessed right for penalty, but effort was too good. Exposed thoroughly in second half. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Iorfa: Good assist for opener. Had to keep his eye on Lokilo. On the back foot in second half. 5

Ihiekwe: Palpably struggled to keep the backline together in second half. Dreadful pass was a gift for Hull’s fourth. 4

B Diaby: Debut time and did not have much peace on his debut. 5

Famewo: Busy old time of it against the marauding Coyle and toiled. 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bakinson: Fired one shot wildly over the top in the second half. Not too much else. 5

Bannan: The days of dictating like in League One are over. Hull targeted him in the press at times. Came off at the break after receiving attention in the first half. 5

Paterson: Showed savvy to take a quick free-kick ahead of Wednesday going ahead. Booked. 5

Windass: On his father’s home turf and took the armband after Bannan’s departure. Came off just after the hour. Not his day. 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Delgado: Showed sharp instincts to fire home on 36 minutes, via a deflection off McLoughlin. Goal was one sole crumb of comfort. 6

Gregory: The villain just before half-time with a stray elbow on Greaves in the Wednesday box. No intent, but a penalty was the right call. Caught Greaves. 5

Substitutes: Vaulks (Bannan 45) 5.

Musaba (Windass 62) 5.

M Smith (Gregory 62) 6.

Byers (Bakinson 62) 5.

Fletcher (Delgado 72), 5.

Not used: Dawson, Palmer, Valentin, Bernard.