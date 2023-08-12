HERE are the Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Saturday’s game.

Hull City

Ingram: No chance with Owls goal. Quiet afternoon, really. 6

Coyle: Saw a lot of the ball down the right and was a marauding raider. 8

Sheffield Wednesday's Juan Delgado celebrates his goal at Hull City. Picture: Steve Ellis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones: Almost nodded into his own net in second half. A rare alarm. 7

McLoughlin: Unwitting part in Owls’ opener, with Delgado’s effort taking a significant deflection off him. 6

Greaves: Hit the deck ahead of Hull’s leveller and copped a blood injury. Changed his shirt and cracked on. A strong presence. 7

Slater: Picked the pocket of Bannan early and set the tone. The boyhood Blade was up for it, clearly. Influential. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seri: Provided the platform for those further forward to make hay. 7

Lokilo: Rewarded for his vibrant debut in the week with his league bow. Had a lot of the ball, mixed bag at times, but this will further do his confidence good. 7

Tufan: Excellent penalty put City on terms and it was his show on the restart. Sublime strike put City 2-1 up and a very assured shot saw him secure the matchball. Moments of real class. 9

Traore: Nice and bright and really enjoyed it in the second half. Assist for the third. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delap: Grafted tirelessly without reward for the team. But his effort was appreciated by Rosenior, when he came off. 7

Substitutes: Estupinan (Delap 72); Connolly (Tufan 79), 7, Simons (Lokilo 87).

Not used: Lo-Tutala, Longman, Fleming, A Smith, Christie, Green.

Sheffield Wednesday

Vasquez: The big call saw him get the big nod in goal. Good with feet. Guessed right for penalty, but effort was too good. Exposed thoroughly in second half. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iorfa: Good assist for opener. Had to keep his eye on Lokilo. On the back foot in second half. 5

Ihiekwe: Palpably struggled to keep the backline together in second half. Dreadful pass was a gift for Hull’s fourth. 4

B Diaby: Debut time and did not have much peace on his debut. 5

Famewo: Busy old time of it against the marauding Coyle and toiled. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bakinson: Fired one shot wildly over the top in the second half. Not too much else. 5

Bannan: The days of dictating like in League One are over. Hull targeted him in the press at times. Came off at the break after receiving attention in the first half. 5

Paterson: Showed savvy to take a quick free-kick ahead of Wednesday going ahead. Booked. 5

Windass: On his father’s home turf and took the armband after Bannan’s departure. Came off just after the hour. Not his day. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delgado: Showed sharp instincts to fire home on 36 minutes, via a deflection off McLoughlin. Goal was one sole crumb of comfort. 6

Gregory: The villain just before half-time with a stray elbow on Greaves in the Wednesday box. No intent, but a penalty was the right call. Caught Greaves. 5

Substitutes: Vaulks (Bannan 45) 5.

Musaba (Windass 62) 5.

M Smith (Gregory 62) 6.

Byers (Bakinson 62) 5.

Fletcher (Delgado 72), 5.