Clinton Morrison feeling ups and downs of Sheffield Wednesday's start as he rates play-off chances

Emotions can fluctuate wildly in the early part of a football season and those who have played the game can be every bit as susceptible, with Clinton Morrison admitting Sheffield Wednesday's first game of the season raised his hopes they could make the Championship play-offs, but now he is already sceptical.

Having made 72 appearances for the Owls between 2010 and 2012, television and radio pundit Morrison admits he got excited by the way his old club began the season.

Wednesday were outstanding in hammering a poor Plymouth Argyle side on the opening weekend of the season but followed it up with defeats to two of the teams expected to be front-runners this season, Sunderland and Leeds United. If they put the first game into some context, a 3-0 defeat at Millwall to end the first phase of the league campaign was harder to shrug off.

Speaking exclusively to The Yorkshire Post via 10bet, the former striker said: "When we first came up against Plymouth, after smashing them 4-0 on the first game of the season, I was thinking that maybe my old club could finish in the top six.

"I still hope the play-off positions is achievable for Wednesday. I would love to see Sheffield Wednesday have a great season."

Morrison is keen to stress it will take time for the team to develop having only avoided relegation on the final day of last season.

"I think Danny Rohl has made a lot of good signings, but you have to be realistic and admit that it’s going to take time for all of those new players to build connections and understand each other," he said. "Once they start gelling as a team, I think the results will start to improve.

"Danny Rohl is a fantastic manager. So many people speak so highly of him, I think he’s the man to take the club forward. I don’t expect this to be a season of struggles like last year.

FLYING START: Sheffield Wednesday were outstanding in their 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle

"Top six might be beyond them, but I hope it isn’t. As an ex-Sheffield Wednesday player, I really hope they can do something special.

"I would love to see them in the play-offs. Sheffield Wednesday is a massive football club. The fans are fantastic. I hope they can do well."