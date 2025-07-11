Could Danny Rohl be set for Sheffield Wednesday peace talks with agreement on sale touted?
Rohl remains manager despite a summer touting his services around in public, and no involvement so far in pre-season.
Parties based in the UK, USA and Monaco have been linked with buying the club as Chansiri's role began to look untenable.
Players – and other staff – were not paid on time and in full in March, May or June. The latter two, plus missed payments to HMRC and rival clubs, triggered three transfer embargoes and a three-window “fee restriction” limiting them to free and loan signings when they are lifted.
There have therefore been no signings. But on Friday it was reported Chansiri had reached agreement to sell to at least one party, and this could be Rohl's route back.
The question is how his players feel about this, with suggestions many are not in favour.
Rohl has not been at this week's training camp at St George's Park. Under-21s manager Andy Holdsworth took training on day one, only for Rohl’s out-of-contract assistant Henrik Pedersen to agree a new deal and take over.
The Owls can leave their embargoes when debts are settled, but fee restrictions remain unless new owners successfully appeal. As the punishment is against the club, that is far from guaranteed.
An undisclosed number of players exercised their right to serve 15 days' notice that they plan to leave on Monday. The Owls are in negotiations to sell others.
Prospective new owners could advance money ahead of completion – some way off – partly as a peace offering to those looking to go on free transfers.
Rohl had been thought to be negotiating his departure after a summer of seeing clubs linked to him. Now Sky Sports are reporting he plans to talk to the squad when they return to Middlewood Road. Whether Rohl stays is not the players’ decision but if the squad are unhappy, it makes life difficult.
Wingers Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama are expected to leave, the latter having apparently passed a medical and agreed a four-year contract at Rangers.
“I think it’s all done our end," said their manager, Russell Martin. "I think with Sheffield Wednesday and the difficulties they are experiencing, it’s tough for them. We’re waiting on their end to be sorted."
