Could injury to England's wicketkeeper prompt Test SOS to Jonny Bairstow?

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cox had been earmarked for a Test debut in Christchurch next week, filling the wicketkeeping vacancy left by Jamie Smith, who is back at home awaiting the birth of his first child.

But misfortune struck for the 24-year-old when he was hit on the right glove while batting in warm-ups on the second morning of their two-day warm-up match in Queenstown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cox was sent for X-rays after the pain failed to settle and received the bad news that he had sustained a fracture within a matter of hours.

Jordan Cox of England was injured during a nets session (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

With no specialist back-up keeper in the squad, vice-captain Ollie Pope was called on to take the gloves for the second innings against the Prime Minister’s XI and is likely to be pressed into action in the series opener, which begins at 10pm on Wednesday night.

It is perhaps an unwanted distraction for Pope, who has done the job very occasionally in the past but finds himself in need of runs at number three after a lean time against Pakistan.

England are set to call for back-up for the second and third Tests, with white-ball keeper Phil Salt perhaps the most appealing option ahead of Durham’s Ollie Robinson. Yorkshire’s vastly experienced Jonny Bairstow still has almost a year left on his central contract, but appears to have been consigned to the past and the same may be true of Ben Foakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England head coach Brendon McCullum said: “I’m gutted for Jordan. He has been shaping up nicely, both with the bat and gloves, since we got to New Zealand.

Jonny Bairstow has not played Test cricket for England since February (Picture: AFP via Getty Images)

"He is resilient, and his time will come at some point in the future.”

The blow to Cox saw England call on the services of the recently retired James Anderson on Sunday morning.

With Harry Brook, Joe Root and Zak Crawley all netting they found themselves light on numbers and roped in their 42-year-old bowling consultant for a few overs to make up the numbers in the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the first time he had pulled on the whites since bowing out in emotional scenes at Lord’s last summer.

England were given a stiff workout by the PM’s XI, who made declared on 313 for five in their second innings before reducing the tourists to 196 for nine en route to a draw.