Could Sheffield Wednesday fans boycott Leeds United cup tie? Supporters Trust ask for views

Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust is urgently canvassing members on whether to boycott their high-profile League Cup tie at home to Leeds United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the Owls won a penalty shoot-out over Bolton Wanderers, it looked like they had set up a game which could be an important crutch in their ongoing financial problems.

The Championship club have failed to pay their players on time for four of the last five months, and although a £2.7m Premier League solidarity payment this month allowed them to clear their transfer embargoes by paying money owed to staff and rival clubs, the next payday is just over a fortnight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing Leeds a few days beforehand – the date is yet to be confirmed with some games set to be moved for television – would therefore be a huge help.

That perhaps explains why the supporters group are considering whether to ask fans to stay away from the game in their attempts to force chairman/owner Dejphon Chansiri out.

Asking loyal fans not to watch their team is always the nuclear option. For some even not watching the first five minutes of Sunday's opening league game at Leicester City was too big an ask, although the vast majority did not take their seats – and in many cases were not allowed into the stadium for safety reasons – until then, when they were applauded in by home fans eager to show their solidarity.

Wednesday sold their full allocation of tickets for the game, and were well supported at Bolton too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mindful of that, the Supporters Trust has emailed its members, asking them to express their opinions before midnight on Thursday before making a decision.

PROTEST: A Sheffield Wednesday fan makes his views known at Leicester City on Sunday (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Until now the boycott has been of club merchandise, with supporters asked to wear black and gold "until the club is sold" at matches.

Chansiri has said he is willing to sell the club, but revealed earlier in the summer he had turned down a £40m offer from an American consortium. The feeling within the game is that his asking price is not yet realistic, with a Football League statement on the matter hinting at as much.