'Courage': Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen's pride at display against Middlesbrough after fans boycott
The high-flying Teessiders triumphed thanks to an early Morgan Whittaker strike but were given a big scare by rock-bottom Wednesday, who have been handed a further injury blow with the Owls chief revealing after the game that youngster George Brown is going to out for six to eight weeks.
Pedersen, whose side welcome Oxford United this weekend, said: "It was a top team we played against, but as I said to the players in the dressing room afterwards, we played against a top team, but could compete with them.
"In the first half, we stayed in the game. We came in 1-0 down, but we were coming back and staying in the game.
"We made a few changes to the second half and we played a strong, strong second half.
"We have to be proud that we can compete against a team like Middlesbrough.
"The boys were a little bit disappointed we didn't get a point today as we delivered on a high level compared to where we are in the table.
"I think we have been very close in many games and just have to keep on going. Because with this mentality, togetherness and tactical discipline and the courage we showed, we can compete with a lot of teams in the Championship.
"It's tough to go from the last two games with zero games, but I'm sure with this mentality and way we play, we will deserve and get get more points in the future." .