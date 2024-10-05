Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday: Danny Rohl on when the 'true' table begins in 'crazy' Championship

Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday HISTORY has shown in the past few years that Coventry City’s season only really ‘begins’ in October.

For Sheffield Wednesday, certainly in terms of their previous campaign at least, it didn’t truly commence until last December in all honesty.

You sense that their Championship journey might just have got under way a little bit earlier this time around. Certainly if the past few games are anything to go by.

That said, scrutinising tables can be a dangerous exercise at this time of year.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl looks on during the midweek Sky Bet Championship match at Bristol City. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

A hectic first month, exacerbated by squads being fluid and far from finalised due to the ridiculous situation of having a summer window that closes at the end of August/beginning of September is basically a points-scrambling exercise. Tables are hard to look into.

It’s also pretty much the case during two short, intense blocks of autumn fixtures with one international break in the middle and a second at the end of it.

Normality - if there is such a word that can apply to the second tier - only really arrives in the second half of November.

Not too long after is the Christmas and New Year period.

It explains why Danny Rohl is not looking too much at current standings. Points tallies do interest him, by contrast.

As it stands, Rohl feels that the Owls are currently behind a ‘par' score in his eyes. He is keeping coy as to the exact figure.

Coventry, who reached the play-off final in 2022-23 and would have surely have finished in the top six if their fine FA Cup run had not got in the way last season, will also be below the total that Mark Robins would have envisaged before a ball was kicked.

They have been slow starters in the past few seasons. Two years ago, they propped up the table at the end of September and 12 months on, they were 18th.

Rohl said: "The league table is a little bit crazy. But it’s also the Championship, with teams being very close to each other.

"Two points more, you are around position 11 or tenth and two points less, you are near the bottom.

"The true table will come in November or December. Even then, from our story last season, it’s not sure who will be there at the end. It’s the Championship."

During congested three-game weeks which are a ‘staple’ on the Championship landscape, small details can matter.

The Owls have drawn the short straw in that regard this week, having been handed two away trips, including a Wednesday night fixture a long way from home at Bristol City.

They now face a side who have not only had an extra day to rest, but another key advantage.

Rohl added: "Of course, Coventry has one more day off and a little bit more rest and especially in such a week, they (also) have a home game.

"It’s a balance between the fresh legs and keeping the core of the team and direction and we try it again.

"What they (Coventry) invested in the squad in the summer was around £20m. Something like this; I am not sure.

"There is still a gap and we have to think of different ways to close the gap and make some good transfers and improve the team.

"We go to a team who has a value of around £75m and they build up something, longer term. Our expectations and demands are high to get something there. This is good."

Pound for pound, the Championship is among the most intense and demanding in world football and certainly one of the most fascinating.

It helps to explain why Wednesday were so desperate to remain there last season and even though there are challenges in terms of factors such as fixture scheduling, heightened by the proliferation of games now shown live and the kick-off changes that accompany it, Rohl is not complaining.

His relatively deep squad shows that he has made contingencies and could well come in handy as the season kicks in. You won’t find ‘burnout’ talk here.

Rohl added: "It’s maybe not an issue, but a big challenge. On the one side, you want to train (more) with the team and prepare the best as you can and show your fans the best football.

"This year with the cups, we will have a minimum of 50 games this season and probably some more - from summer to next May.

"We have to perform and go again and again. It’s a big, big load for the players and the staff.