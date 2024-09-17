Danny Rohl calls for 'smarter' Sheffield Wednesday decision-making but pleased overall as Owls progress in League Cup

Danny Rohl admitted his Sheffield Wednesday side could have been better in the final third, but he had few real complaints after a 1-0 win over Blackpool put them in the fourth round of the League Cup.

No one could argue that the Owls deserved their victory over lower-division opposition even if they did not put the game to bed as they might have.

Di'Shon Bernard's first goal for the club, shortly after having one chalked off for offside, was the deciding factor.

"We dominated the game," reflected Rohl. "They had some moments but that's normal in such a game.

"We didn't create so many chances, that's the only thing we missed. Especially in the final third or decision for the last, smart pass to create big chances (wasn't there) but it's important we kept a clean sheet. It was our first since Plymouth.

"A lot of players used it for minutes and it was important to see everybody in the squad is ready."

There was also a first start for centre-back Gabriel Otegbayo and another cup appearance for midfielder Sean Dusire, and both impressed.

"It was great to see Sean and Gab, it's always nice to see young players make the next step," said Rohl.

"I saw improvement in Sean after the game at Grimsby and at the end we deserved the win. We did our homeowrk in the cup and this is always important.

"Now we might get an exciting draw but I'm 100 per cent focused on Luton because it's a big challenge."