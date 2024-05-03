Danny Rohl delighted focused Sheffield Wednesday cannot cause him World Cup flashbacks

A draw at Sunderland will keep them in next season's Championship, irrespective of what Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City do. It is a far more comfortable position than Rohl’s at the last World Cup, as part of Germany's coaching staff.

Then, the four-time champions needed to win their last group game and hope Spain defeated Japan to reach the knockout stages. A Japanese win rendered Germany's 4-2 victory over Costa Rica irrelevant.

"We knew before the game what we had to do, but we also had to look to the other pitch and in the last five or six minutes or so we got the result and we knew we had no chance to go to the next round," recalled Rohl. "This feeling is not nice.

"I had this feeling as a fan in my own town (Zwickau) during a relegation battle and we got the message about a game far away. It's always hard."

Of his time supporting German lower-league side FSV Zwickau, Rohl said: "I had two different experiences. One was that they had to win the last five games to stay in the league and they did, the other was when we got the message that the other game was over and we were relegated.

"When you heard how quiet and disappointed the supporters were in the last five minutes it was really hard to take.

"We should just look to how we win. We are not thinking about not winning, I have one picture in my mind, celebrating with my arms up.

NIGHTMARE: Kai Havertz contemplates Germany's World Cup elimination as coach Danny Rohl looks on in the background (left)

"Our situation changed in the last two weeks (after victory at Blackburn Rovers lifted them out of the relegation zone), we were behind, now we are in front, it is not just one point ahead but three points.

"But my players see the job is not done and this was the direction after the West Brom game. Even though the crowd were celebrating and we were saying goodbye (it was their last home game of the season), we need one more point and it gives me a good feeling.

"We spoke just that we have to make the final step. We don't need to look back now."

NATIONAL DUTY: Danny Rohl (second from right) alongside Germany head coach Hansi Flick (third from right) as they sing the national anthem before the group game with Costa Rica

Victories over Blackburn and West Bromwich Albion have not only given the players a cushion, but belief too.

"The last two performances gave us a lot of self-confidence," said Rohl. "The performances before were okay but the results were not.

"It was a big win at Blackburn and to beat a top-six club at home – with these results you lift up more and more. When you're unbeaten in five games there's self-confidence.

"There was no feeling this week that anyone wasn't focused.

"We got to a place with big support and a good stadium and they want to say goodbye to the fans there."

Rohl is practicing what he preaches, refusing to be sidetracked by speculation it could be his last game as Owls manager.

To even be in contention to escape relegation after Wednesday started the season with three points from 13 games has raised the stock of Rohl, who has overseen 15 wins and six draws in 37 matches since taking on his first managerial job in October.

That has inevitably attracted interest, with Saturday's opponents Sunderland one of the clubs linked.

"In the next three days it makes no sense to speak about what happens," said Rohl. "My focus is to make the final step then we'll have a clear picture of where we are."

"I spoke to him earlier in the week and it's a final decision for everybody together," said Rohl. "It makes no sense to take a risk now. I have to protect him for the new season.