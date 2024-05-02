Sheffield Wednesday set to make Ian Poveda call on Friday but Danny Rohl in no mood for risks

The Owls end their season knowing a point away to Sunderland will secure their place in next season's Championship.

They have been without the creative Poveda since he picked up an injury which stopped him playing for Colombia in March's international break.

But with his team in good form and confidence, and with a pretty clean bill of health elsewhere, manager Rohl does not look like a man about to be pushed into any panic measures. He says he will make a decision the day before the game.

"Today he was also part of the training in some exercises (having been pictured at Middlewood earlier in the week)," he revealed on Thursday. "Let's have a look if it makes sense.

"I spoke to him earlier in the week and I think it's a final decision for everybody together. It makes no sense to take a risk now.

"I have to protect him for the new season.

DECISION: Ian Poveda

"We'll have to decide on Friday after the last training but it was good to see him back on the grass."

Poveda has joined in January on loan from Leeds until the end of the season, when his Elland Road contract expires.

Centre-back Michael Ihiekwe has recovered has recovered from the problem which brought him off in the pivotal victory at Blackburn Rovers a fortnight ago.

"He trained yesterday and today as part of the team," said Rohl. "At the moment nearly everybody from the last squad is available and Icky hopefully comes back.

"Now you have the feeling everybody wants to be part of the last game to bring it home."

