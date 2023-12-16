Danny Rohl delighted to see Sheffield Wednesday's positivity pay off at the death against Queens Park Rangers
Sheffield Wednesday were the better team throughout but in a game of very few shots on target, Queens Park Rangers made their first count when Ilias Chair's shot was headed past Cameron Dawson by defender Bambo Diaby.
And as poor as QPR were, the Owls did little to threaten Asmir Begovic after that, despite having the bulk of the possession.
But when Bailey Cadamarteri equalised in the 86th minute with a shot he did not hit clearly, they powered forward to win the game 2-1, Anthony Musaba burying the rebound after Ashley Fletcher hit the post in the fourth added minute.
It brought a third win in four games for Wednesday, and was reward for their positivity, according to Rohl.
"It was a difficult one today," he reflected. "I thought at the half(-time) break, honestly no team deserved to lead. There were nowhere near enough situations in the box and then they scored with their first shot on goal.
"It was hard for my team but in the half(-time) break I said to my team, 'Believe we can do it. We've done it in the past.'
"We had to change Bambo (Diaby) out. Maybe I could have brought a centre-back on but I decided we could move Akin (Famewo) to the centre-back position and Marvin (Johnson) from the wing position to full-back to help us to push forward.
"If you look at how we're winning games and how much energy we can bring from the bench intothe games, it's fantastic. This is what we have to dio.
"It's also at the moment a key point for us that we have this character to stay in the game and keep fighting. It's fantastic.
"I said to my players I'm really proud because I saw a team that invested so many things and did the right things to the end.
"They have to enjoy a couple of days off and we start again on Tuesday with hopefully not too many injuries.
"I said at the beginning we had a big squad and now you can see why we needed it. We need everybody ready. There will be a moment where maybe some players have to wait for five weeks but now they are here.
"When I look back since the international break at how we fight, how we stay in the game, how we win the games, how we sprint, it's fantastic.
"Sometimes the wins are not always nice but we do what we have to in these situations and it's fantastic, I'm very proud of my team."
