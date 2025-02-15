Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl was left to rue the harsh realities of football after seeing his side lose to a late goal for the second weekend running despite doing "everything right" except concede two poor goals.

But despite the errors being individual, Rohl's instinct was to call for a collective response.

Either side of Joel Latbeaudiere's own goal, Ellis Simms scored twice for Coventry City.

From the first he was able to climb above Max Lowe to head in a cross Jack Rudoni had too much space to make. But much as Rohl tried to deflect from that, the second was another level altogether, James Beadle dropping a high ball at the striker's feet less than 20 minutes after making an absolutely outstanding save.

As against West Bromwich Albion, the Owls lost 2-1, with the winner coming in added time.

What made it so hard to take was that the home sides were so good in many aspects of their play, except the finishing to make it count.

"What should I say? In seven days to have two such late setbacks is hard to take," reflected a downbeat Rohl.

"Today you can say except for the two conceded goals we did everything right – front foot, high intensity, a lot of shots (22), we created a lot of opportunities, set pieces, ball possession, front-foot defending, on the pitch, from the bench, I cannot blame anything.

MIXED FEELINGS: Manager Danny Rohl was pleased with the vast majority of what Sheffield Wednesday did against Coventry City (Image: Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

"I was disappointed with the first goal because there is no pressure on the ball, we have a two against two in the right areas and instead of blocking we turn out two against one into a one against two with our mistakes.

"Even after the goal my team played and carried on. It felt like nothing happened.

"We believed, we created chances, moments, opportunities. (n the) second half Coventry had one header and one shot from 18m but it was blocked. That was it.

"We cannot speak about our defence, we can just speak about small individual mistakes that are costing us too many points at the moment.

QUITE FRANK: Coventry City manager Frank Lampard admitted Sheffield Wednesday were hard done-by (Image: Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

"When I see what we have to invest to score, how we have to play, I had a feeling we were always flowing, every pass had the right timing, on the front foot, breaking the lines.

"There were a lot of good things.

"Even when Coventry were deeper and deeper we found a lot of good solutions but at the end it's about results and we didn't get the result we deserved today."

Rohl was unwilling to single out Beadle for criticism. The on-loan Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper made an outstanding save to deny Tatsuhiro Sakamoto earlier in the half.

"They had a moment," said Rohl. "It was not a chance. But this happens in football.

"If a goalkeeper makes a mistake, most times it's a goal. If someone in another position makes a mistake you always have a team-mate behind you to protect you. This is hard to take.

"You can imagine how it looks in the changing room now but that's football. You cannot point the finger at him.

"The first conceded goal is at minimum the same disappointment because we've spoken very often about what we have to do and (yet) we do it again and again.

"I said to my players after the game this is the difference between an individual sport like tennis or a team sport like football.

"In individual sports you have to take the responsibility as your own, in a team sport you have to stick together and take the responsibility as a group. We have to lift each other, we have to help each other."

Opposition manager Frank Lampard was gracious enough to accept his team had got lucky, and was warm in his praise for the Owls.

"Whether we deserved it on the game is debatable for sure because they played well, had a lot of chances on our goal, crosses, corners and stuff but for the work we put in over the last two-and-a half months and where we're trying to get to, sometimes the games challenge you in a different way. This one did," he said.

"The players dug in and we won it in the end.

"They gave us a really tough game, everyone in the stadium knows that.

"It's a good strong (Wednesday) squad, well coached, and they give you issues."