Danny Rohl says he must give careful thought to how he manages certain players ahead of an unusual three-game week, but none whatsoever to his Sheffield Wednesday future.

Speculation about Rohl has kicked up again, with suggestions that having missed out on appointing him late last year that they will be back in for him in the summer after their seemingly inevitable relegation from the Premier League.

But with away games at Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City, between which the squad will stay in the south, ahead of Rohl's first Hillsborough Steel City derby, the manager insists his focus can only be on the first part of that schedule.

The injuries and illness that caused havoc before last week's defeat to Sunderland have eased, but he admits he must think carefully about how to manage those he is nursing back.

SPECULATION: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl (Image: Steve Ellis)

"Some players are back, some players we managed, some players we'll have to look if it makes sense if you can't be in the squad for Saturday to be part of our journey for the next thee or four days or keep them here and prepare them with training," he said, "but it is not worse than last week.

"It's better but we still have some small issues to decide the final squad or the final players on Friday.

"I think we will take more than the normal squad because we have two games very close so it's important we get this and maybe some minutes will get some time in the under-21s as well to come into rhythm.

"The direction is great but there are still some players with some problems."

DECISION: Sheffield Wednesday winger Anthony Musaba (Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Max Lowe and Callum Paterson have recovered from the injuries which forced them off against Sunderland, and Stuart Armstrong from the one which caused him to miss it, and have been back in training this week. Michael Smith has also been back in training after missing the match with illness.

But the player Rohl may have to give most thought to is Anthony Musaba as he gets close to contention.

"Musa is the question mark, now we have to make the decision because Plymouth, Norwich and the next game are very close," he said. "Is it better to have some good sessions here?

"Yan (Valery) at the moment (is) more difficult than good."

Michael Ihiekwe became the latest to succumb to illness, but is now back in training.

The only guarantee Rohl could offer about his future is that he will not be distracted from giving the Owls his full commitment over the remaining 11 games of this season by it.

"All the rumours don't influence me," he insisted. "It's (about) winning the next game with my group.

"Especially after the last results our responsibility is to bring us back on track to where we were before this small run.

"My full energy is here with Sheffield Wednesday and my group to prepare the team as much as I can, them to the limits. This is my main target, my main goal.

"I am not listening to left and right. My focus is here because I know what we have to do, I know my responsibility to this group, to the club, four our massive fans.

"This is what is important, not some headline.

"My focus is really here. I feel this during the training week, no one is looking at what will happen with the manager.

"Everybody is very focussed on the next game because we want to win the next game and know what it means to come a little bit back into the flow for a tough week. This should be our goal, altogether.

"Everybody knows my contract situation (his dealruns until 2027). There is at the moment no reason why we should talk now about anything else except the next game. We should go in this direction in the next 11 games.

"We have to get as many points as we can get. I said to my players this week, in the Championship you always play for something. I know people say we are a bit in no man's land (13th in the Championship) but we still play for the next three points.