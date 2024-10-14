Danny Rohl highlights Sheffield Wednesday's never-say-die spirit as he reflects on a year at Hillsborough

Danny Rohl says he is proud of the spirit he has harnessed in his first year as manager of Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rohl took over an Owls team who had made a record-breakingly bad start to life back in the Championship a year ago, and has transformed them.

Even though their start to the season has not been the best, with a five-game winless Championship streak in August/September, they still have the tenth best record of any side in the division over the past 12 months, with 61 points from 44 games. Three of the sides above won promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start counting at December, which is how long it took Rohl to win his second game, and Wednesday's record is the fifth best.

The team Rohl inherited had three points and no wins from their opening 11 games, and were knocked out of the League Cup at the first hurdle. This October they are Yorkshire's last representatives.

It has been a remarkable start to a managerial career for a then-34-year-old who was highly thought-of as a coach with RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and Germany, but untested in charge.

Writing on Instagram, Rohl reflected on: "365 days full of passion, emotions, up(s) and downs, setbacks and many unforgettable moments with our incredible fans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team spirit was a notable feature of the side promoted from League One in 2023, most famously in an incredible play-off semi-final with Peterborough United, but seemed to have evaporated under new manager Xisco Munoz at the start of the next season. Rohl seems certain he has it back now.

SHOWING THE WAY: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"I am proud of my team who never gives up, plays with 100 per cent and shows incredible character on our journey,” he added.

"A big thank you to our massive fans for the extraordinary appreciation you have shown me since day one. I am incredibly grateful to be part of a unique club.

"Together into a successful future where improvement and development has no finish line."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine games into the season, the Owls are 15th in the Championship.

But it took Rohl seven games to hit his straps last autumn, and was well worth the wait.