Danny Rohl on new Sheffield Wednesday 'signing' as Championship club eye change in one key area

DURING his time at Sheffield Wednesday, Danny Rohl has shown himself to be a stickler for detail.

He is fastidious in terms of his training ground work and match day preparation - bordering on the obsessive in truth - and it is in keeping with the analytical and data-driven approach of many young modern-day coaches.

One set of numbers in which Wednesday have proved deficit in so far this term and where there is room for improvement is set-pieces and their concession of six goals in that area is currently the highest number in the Championship.

It is not lost upon Rohl, either.

The club have been in the process of revamping their analysis department this season and have confirmed the appointment of a new set-pieces coach in Andy Parslow.

Parslow, who has previously worked for a number of other clubs, including Swansea City Watford and Brentford, will work alongside Dan King, a recent addition from Accrington Stanley.

Meanwhile, senior analyst Niklas Lanwehr, brought in from Bundesliga outfit Frankfurt in the summer, has returned to his homeland for ‘private reasons.’

Rohl, whose side welcome leaders West Brom tomorrow, has been pleased with several aspects of his side’s last two performances against Luton and QPR, certainly in terms of pressing and playing football ‘in the right areas’.

Continuing to concede ‘easy fouls’ and improving in terms of their set-piece work - for and against - continues to be a focus.

Rohl said: “The two (Luton) goals were not from building up or anything, but set-pieces.

"We have appointed a new set-piece coach, Andy Parslow, who will work together with Ben.

"It is good to see and I am very happy we can improve in this part as well and we have worked hard in the last days.

"Andy worked at Swansea last season. I met him some weeks ago. I am always looking for good communication and discussion and it was a good talk. Sometimes, it is the timing and who is available and unavailable.

"I also brought my coaches together and had opinions from them. All in all, I think it’s a good couple who work together. We want - and have - to improve in this part and in both boxes."

Rohl says that he has moved on from the controversy regarding Di'Shon Bernard's dismissal in last weekend's harsh loss at Luton Town - having failed in their appeal to get the red card rescinded.

Bernard was shown a red card for a perceived handball offence in the 2-1 reverse, despite the ball seeming to hit his shoulder following a goalmouth scramble. Luton scored from the resultant penalty and went onto win the game.

The former Hull City player will miss Saturday’s game.

Rohl added: "We tried (to appeal), but it was not successful, so he is not available for the weekend.