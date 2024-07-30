Danny Rohl on Sheffield Wednesday's advantages on pitching for on-loan Premier League talent

Danny Rohl says Sheffield Wednesday's style of play and their human touch will be major advantages in the upcoming scramble for the Premier League's best loan talent.

The financial realities of life in the second tier and the top-flight’s hoarding of young talent makes winning promotion to the Premier League without top-quality loan players extremely difficult.

Last season Manchester City's Callum Doyle and Chelsea's Cesare Casadei played important roles in Leicester City's Championship win. Ipswich Town were pushed over the line by seven goals in the second half of the season from Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore – now at Sheffield United – and between them Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Flynn Downes (both since signed permanently), Ryan Fraser and David Brooks started 95 league games on loan at Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clubs can play a maximum of five loanees per Championship game.

Having signed nine players this summer – including goalkeeper James Beadle on a second loan from Brighton and Hove Albion – Rohl is looking to the loan market to add talent his club cannot afford to buy.

Most Premier League clubs employ loan managers partly to ensure their top young talent goes to clubs who will improve them, and Wednesday are likely to be an attractive option on the back of Rohl's first season in English football.

“Everybody recognises our big achievement last season,” said the former Bayern Munich and Germany coach. “It is not just an achievement that we stayed in the league, it was about how we improved players, how we want to play football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is helpful to play attractive (football), to create a lot of chances, to entertain the fans. I think also the teams around us and the players recognise the style of football we play.

PREMIER LEAGUE LOAN: Sheffield Wednesday have borrowed Bright and Hove Albion goalkeeper James Beadle for a second successive season

“Then it comes to the talks and it is sometimes about the human side and I think we live this every day here.

"It is a great atmosphere. It is not just about talking, we want to improve and we want to make this move forward.

"We did a lot of things right about now, sometimes it is a little bit of a domino, one stone goes down and the next and next. This is always good to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League clubs are often reluctant to loan young players out early in the window, preferring to see how they perform in pre-season when, in a tournament summer, many senior figures will be granted extra time off, and whether any unexpected holes appear.

REPUTATION: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has quickly won recognition for his work in English football

The second round of the League Cup, when the majority of Premier League sides join the competition, will be played in the days running up to the August 30 transfer deadline.

So whilst the Owls will try to plan for the players they want to loan, there are likely to be some late twists.

"We have some players in our mind from Premier League clubs that we think would be very interesting to take," said Rohl. "Then there will be players who pop up and then we must make a quick decision, this is normal.