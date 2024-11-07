IN many respects, Sheffield Wednesday’s last two matches have represented a microcosm of Danny Rohl’s time at the club.

There have been bad days and nights as showcased in last weekend’s embarrassing 6-2 home humbling at the hands of Watford alongside heavy defeats earlier this term against Sunderland and Millwall.

Not to mention some severe losses in 2023-24 versus the likes of Huddersfield Town and Ipswich Town.

Then, there have been the stellar moments as witnessed in the 2-0 victory against Norwich City on Tuesday, made all the more impressive by the event which preceded it.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl will take part in his first Sheffield derby this weekend as the Owls face Sheffield United

And then there was Plymouth Argyle on the opening weekend, alongside West Brom last month, allied to some delectable moments during last season’s ‘Great Escape.’

It remains to be seen which ‘face’ of Wednesday - in the words of Rohl - will be on show in Sunday’s Steel City derby at Bramall Lane.

Rohl said: "I believe, with where we are, we are in two ‘faces’.

"I am convinced we can beat nearly every team in this league with a good, strong team performance. But we can also lose against a lot of teams.

"Since I’ve been here, we’ve had quite a lot of ups and downs. If you are always too emotional after a win and a defeat, it’s hard and I had to learn this and I think I’ve learnt more.

"I am happy and proud of the team (after Norwich), but not more as we have the next game.

"My team agreed in the locker room that it was a good team performance and we need the next good game.

"My players did well in both halves and were outstanding. But after the game, I told my players not to jump in the air and take it (too) seriously.

"It’s just three points and no more. But be proud of our reaction and tactical understanding for the game.

"Now it’s recovery and then we can create energy for the ‘big one’ on Sunday."

A combination of fire and ice - a stock phrase of Blades manager Chris Wilder - is what both he and Rohl will be keen to witness in three days’ time, with both sides preparing for the big day with impressive, if contrasting, victories in midweek.

Displaying the intensity required amid a fierce derby cauldron has to be complimented by cool and calm decision-making in both boxes.

For Wednesday, it will also serve as another reminder of just why they fought so hard to preserve their second-tier status last season.

Rohl continued: "It will be an emotional game. One year ago, we were not in this position and maybe nobody thinks we could do this (stay up).

"Now we have this match and deserve it.

"We have a good position to go in such a game with a belief and clean sheet and two nice goals and now want to make it a special afternoon and invest everything and fight for every inch.

"It will be two teams who challenge each other. It will be a delicious, great, incredible atmosphere at the stadium.