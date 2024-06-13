Danny Rohl on why the Premier League dream is deliverable for Championship side Sheffield Wednesday

DANNY ROHL believes that returning Sheffield Wednesday to the Premier League Promised Land and realising a dream in the process is a deliverable aspiration - if the club continue to make 'good steps' after last season's Rohl Revolution.

Bereft of hope in the opening third of 2023-24, Wednesday were picked up by the bootstrings by the German, who produced one of the stories of the EFL season to haul the club off the floor to secure their Championship status - when all looked lost before his arrival in mid-autumn.

Thoughts have quickly turned to the future with the feel-good factor at S6 built upon following Rohl committing his long-term future to the club after penning a new three-year deal - despite a raft of interest from elsewhere.

Sights are now firmly set on the Owls making further strides in the right direction and making an impact in the top half of the table in 2024-25, with the club hoping to make their mark in the summer window.

But their best signing has surely already been secured in the shape of persuading Rohl to sign an extended contract - with the 35-year-old now driven to take the next step with a club who has quickly got into his soul.

On pushing the Owls forward - with the ultimate mission of returning the club to the big time for the first time since 1999-2000 - Rohl - speaking an interview on the Training Ground Guru website - said: "I hope so. I think it was the reason why he decided to give me an offer to extend my contract.

"I think we both - the owner (Dejphon Chansiri) and I - have dreamed about the Premier League for a long time… If we make good steps forwards, then I think there’s a chance.

"We have to do a lot of things right. We have to play good football, sign good players, and we have to develop the club step-by-step - also in different phases like facilities and so on. If we do this, then why not?"