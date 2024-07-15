Danny Rohl points out Sheffield Wednesday's remaining transfer priorities as recruitment drive approaches double figures

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is on the lookout for midfielders and central defenders as the Owls look to take their summer recruitment drive into double figures.

And the German coach is hoping to have as much as possible done before the opening game of the season, at home to Plymouth Argyle on August 11.

So far this summer, the Owls have signed Nathaniel Chalobah, Charlie McNeill, James Beadle, Olaf Kobacki, Svante Ingelsson, Jamal Lowe, Yan Valery, Ben Hamer and Max Lowe.

This was always going to be a big summer as soon as the highly-rated Rohl kicked it off by signing a new contract. The German was always likely to try to transform the squad after admitting they were not able to play as he wanted in last season's impressive escape from Championship relegation

TRAGETS: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has not yet completed his summer overhaul

Rohl's new contract was a sign that he was confident of getting the support he felt he needed, and he has praised chairman Dejphon Chansiri for providing it.

But even with nine new players in, he made it clear he is not finished yet.

“We are still working on some positions," he told the Sheffield Star. "We know that when the league starts we need our squad together – and even then we still have the chance to do something in the market.

“It's difficult to say a number, but of course we look for some positions.

“I think if you look at the positions we have signed in, I am very happy with the full-back positions (where Valery and Max Lowe play), it's a good challenge.

"We have done something in the wing positions (with Jamal Lowe and Kobacki) and we have done something in the striker position (McNeil).

"All in all we know we have to do something in the midfield, it is important, we want to do something in the centre-backs as well. Then we can go forward.

“It is important we have nearly the squad ready to train with them. We are close, not final, but we are close to that.

"Then it is about hopefully finding some diamonds in the market.

"That is about timing, what happens, but the crucial thing for me was to go into the pre-season with a good squad.”

This is Rohl’s first summer as a first-team manager, having taking over at Hillsborough last October with his side seemingly doomed to return to League One.

The "diamonds" could come more from the loan market, with Premier League clubs reluctant to loan out their best young players before August. This year's transfer deadline is on August 30, at 11pm.