Danny Rohl praises Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri for keeping the faith

That Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl is the Championship's fourth longest-serving manager before completing a full season tells you everything you need to know about the nature of the division, he believes.

But Rohl, whose team are at Burnley on Friday, also made a point of praising chairman Dejphon Chansiri for not wavering in his belief when the pressure was on.

Swansea City's decision to sack Luke Williams this week saw Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick become the Championship's longest-serving manager. Carrick, in post since October 2022, is coming under increasing pressure.

Portsmouth's John Mousinho and Leeds United's Daniel Farke are the only other Championship managers in their job longer than Rohl, appointed in October 2023.

"It shows how competitive this league is," said the German. "The second part, and this is part of my business, is you need results.

"If you don't perform you don't have much time. I'm not sure it's always helpful to change a manager so quickly. If you implement a philosophy and try to build something it needs a bit of time.

"You have top teams playing for promotion and a lot of teams in the middle of the table who try to finish fifth or sixth to be in the play-offs. Ten or 12 teams who think they should do it.

"And you have teams struggling, looking for a good performance to stay up.”

STRAINED RELATIONS: Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri and manager Danny Rohl (Image: Steve Ellis)

Rohl’s relationship with Chansiri appeared to break down in the last transfer window, so it was significant he praised his chairman.

"It's credit to the chairman, he always backed me,” said Rohl. “He was convinced I was the right one, he was patient enough.

"Maybe last year after Huddersfield some clubs would do something again (sack a manager) but we believed, we carried on.