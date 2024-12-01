Danny Rohl praises Sheffield Wednesday's mentality after shuffling their way to big away win

Danny Rohl admitted his Sheffield Wednesday team need to improve on the performance they produced at Derby County, but he was delighted his team has become more resilient away from home.

But in truth they were having a really bad day until Barry Bannan – who certainly fell into that category – produced a sumptuously-measured finish from 25 yards to cancel out Ebou Adams' first-half opener.

In Rohl's early days, and even the early part of this season, going behind has often seen the roof come in but he was able to shuffle his pack tactically and take advantage of Derby's inability to kill the game off.

DELIGHTED: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

It was the first time since the opening week of the season the Owls' have won consecutive matches.

"I think (it will give) the belief and the willingness," said Rohl. "We spoke a lot about conceding a goal and in the past we broke down and gave a lot of games away, especially last season. This season it's been encouraging away. It shows a lot about my team and my players.

"Back to back is helpful, it gives us confidence.

"In the last four games we took seven points, it's a good step. Since the international break (we've had) two away wins, one draw – it's a good week.

"Four away wins from five games is massive.

"We've come back from 1-0 down against Coventry, Portsmouth, Cardiff – (they're) strong away performances at the moment and to come back is credit to my team but we know we have to improve our game.

"I'm happy with the result, the performance we have to work on."

Rohl, who was without the injured Ike Ugbo and felt starting Josh Windass would be too much of a risk, constantly changed the shape and personnel of his team to get back into the game.

"At half-time I put Shea (Charles) as a centre-back because I wanted a little bit more calmness on the ball building up," he explained.

"We changed the shape very often.

"At half-time it was clear I needed one more midfielder and more calmness on the ball building up.

"After 15 minutes I changed to 4-2-2-2, at half-time to 4-3-3, after the equaliser a 5-3-2 and finally we cam back to our 5-2-3 but it shows my players understand the principles, this is the key."

James Beadle made an outstanding save from in-form former Rotherham United and Harrogate Town striker Jerry Yates shortly before Bannan's 65th-minute equaliser and Derby manager Paul Warne knew his side's failure to kill the game was decisive.

"I'm a bit sore straight after the final whistle," said the former Rotherham boss. "We just couldn't get the elusive second goal.

"Barry was the only person on the pitch was going to get a goal like that.

"Some of the performances were outstanding and I enjoyed watching the team but unfortunately you're judged on results.