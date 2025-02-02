Danny Rohl remains calm but home draws no good for Sheffield Wednesday - final word on Luton Town stalemate

Not since 2017 have Sheffield Wednesday been better placed to attack the top six in the Championship.

Back then, Carlos Carvalhal's Owls timed their run to perfection to snatch a play-off place from the grasp of Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

Wednesday suffered familiar heartache a year on from their Wembley defeat to Hull City but they had a happy knack of turning draws into wins.

The Owls lost 13 games that season yet still finished fourth with 81 points, proving that wins are king in the promotion race.

Eight years on, Wednesday must rediscover that winning habit if they are to last the pace.

Danny Rohl's men have already drawn as many matches as they did in 2016/17 after taking their tally to nine with a third successive home stalemate on Saturday.

The 1-1 draw against a Luton Town side with the joint-worst away record in the division was the most frustrating yet.

In a game they simply had to win based on the form book – which showed relegation-threatened Luton had picked up just one point from their previous seven matches – Wednesday were too passive in the first half and paid the price.

Town are in danger of going from the Premier League to League One in the blink of an eye but they produced the only moment of quality to break the deadlock.

Carlton Morris created half an opportunity for Alfie Doughty with good hold-up play and the winger defied the bobbly surface to rifle a 25-yard howitzer across James Beadle and into the far corner.

Wednesday failed to test Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski and Rohl had seen enough, introducing Michael Smith and new signing Stuart Armstrong from the bench at the interval.

The Owls suddenly started playing with an urgency that was lacking in the opening 45 minutes and scored a deserved equaliser through Smith's penalty.

Wednesday threatened to find a winner in the final half an hour but had to settle for a share of the spoils on an afternoon when West Bromwich Albion suffered a shock defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

Ultimately, though, the Owls moved a point closer to the play-off places, a fact not lost on Rohl.

"On first view, you can think about it as two different halves," he said.

"The first half was exactly what I expected – a team who is looking for set-pieces and second balls. We needed to be patient against a side who are compact and fighting to stay in the league. We know from last year what this means.

"In the second half, we could make impacts from the bench and with how we played. We had more possession and shots on target so I will not blame my team.

"I will carry on being positive and make sure we're not too negative about this result. We're one point closer. We had a similar experience last year when we made small steps and then big steps at the right moments."

This time last season, Wednesday were second from bottom and fighting for their Championship future so perspective is required.

The Owls have come a long way in a short period of time but there will be frustration if they fail to capitalise on a rare chance to push for the play-offs, certainly on the terraces.

The Hillsborough faithful raised yellow leaflets in protest against Dejphon Chansiri's ownership ahead of the clash with Luton.

After Chansiri encouraged supporters to find him a suitable buyer at last month's fiery fans' forum, The 1867 Group are trying to do exactly that.

The January transfer window has been dominated by the tensions between Rohl and Chansiri but they finally appear to be singing from the same hymn sheet ahead of Monday's deadline.

Armstrong became Wednesday's first signing on the eve of the game against Luton and that was quickly followed by the arrival of Ibrahim Cissoko just before kick-off.

If there was any doubt, Saturday's performance showed that more reinforcements are required to give Rohl's side the extra push they need.

Doughty's screamer left Wednesday chasing the game but one thing they do have under Rohl is an abundance of spirit.

No Championship team has claimed more points from losing positions than Wednesday this season, while Luton are statistically the league's worst frontrunners.

That was evident in a second half that saw the visitors drop back and the Owls seize the initiative, helped by Rohl's double change.

Smith held his nerve to beat Kaminski with a powerful penalty after Djeidi Gassama was chopped down by Lamine Fanne to hand the Owls the lifeline they craved.

Luton's goal led a charmed life in the closing stages but Wednesday could not find a way past Kaminski in open play as their Hillsborough frustrations continued.