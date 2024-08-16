Danny Rohl reveals Sheffield Wednesday's transfer plans plus Ike Ugbo fitness timeline

Despite wins in two separate competitions to start the season and a full 22 players starting those games from a bumper squad of 29, Danny Rohl will stay on the ‘front-foot’ in his bid to strengthen Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday have picked up where they left off from last season’s surge to survival by thumping Plymouth 4-0 in their Championship opener and beating Hull City 2-1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Charlie McNeill, a 20-year-old free transfer acquisition after his release from Manchester United, scored twice at the MKM Stadium and there was the welcome sight of recent striker signing Ike Ugbo - one of the stars of last season - coming off the bench.

But Rohl - who on Thursday sanctioned Malik Wilks’ season-long loan move to Rotherham United - appreciates the demands of a 46-game league season and is not ruling out more signings.

Sheffield Wednesday's Charlie McNeill (right) celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the Carabao Cup first round match at the MKM Stadium (Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire)

“You know I am always front-foot. Let’s see what we can do, what happens, what decisions we get from some players,” he said.

“We will look to see in the next two weeks what we can do.

“The feeling we have is that we go together and I think to play two games in a row with this intensity, it’s only impossible when you start very early in the window and when you prepare this way in the pre-season.”

Rohl wants two players in every position and in terms of up front he has good options with Jamal Lowe - who arrived at the start of the summer - scoring against Plymouth and Ugbo now back in the fray.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl celebrates after winning the Carabao Cup first round match at Hull City (Picture: PA)

Having only joined last week, the Canadian international will not be rushed into duty.

“For Ike now it is about getting minutes and getting fitter and fitter. We had a similar situation in January when he first arrived, he has trained, but he now has to come into the next level because he missed six weeks.

“We have worked so hard with the group and you have seen how they can run and run until the end, this is fantastic. We will bring Ike into shape and we will see that as well.”

“We will go step by step. In the next couple of games he will get more and more minutes and we will see how much.

“The next point is the international break and it will be like a small pre-season for him, four or five weeks work.