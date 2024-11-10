Danny Rohl says Sheffield Wednesday are quite happy to be Steel City underdogs in derby
After 14 games, 10 points separate the two sides, even with Sheffield United having two deducted for failing to pay their bills on time when they were last in the Championship.
Chris Wilder's side are unbeaten this season at Bramall Lane, where the 12.30pm kick-off takes place. The Owls have won two out of six away from home in the league.
But if that means more expectations on the home team, Rohl is happy enough with that.
"When you look at this picture of course we are underdogs but we also have our goals this season," said the German, experiencing the 134-year-old rivalry first hand for the first team. "We've shown we can beat big teams in this league, we've showed as well we can lose against teams. Both are possible.
"We are ready for such a game.
"I think they will also take us very seriously because they know we have weapons. We are well organised and it could be very difficult for them as well."
Wednesday received a much-needed lift going into their first derby for five years when they beat Norwich City 2-0 at Hillsborough in midweek.
"On Tuesday against Norwich maybe we were also a bit of an underdog and it's not such a bad thing," Rohl pointed out.
"Our mindset is important for such a game, how clear we are, and our decision-making. On Tuesday it was fantastic.
"I showed my team some good clips of that game, it was really good what we did. It puts the feeling of wanting to do it again on Sunday.
"We have to bring to the tactical side a lot of emotion but it must be the right emotional things.
"You can't look too much left and right and make some silly fouls, it's really about staying with you, with our team, with the matchplan and enjoying a game with a good atmosphere."
