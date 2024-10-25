Danny Rohl says Sheffield Wednesday can find momentum if they just solve their biggest conundrum

Sheffield Wednesday have not won consecutive league games since last season, but Danny Rohl believes they have it in them if they can just sharpen up in the final third.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls play against the Championship's weakest defence at Portsmouth on Friday looking to kick-start their fortunes in front of goal, because manager Rohl has been satisfied with most other elements of their game over the last six matches.

When they do crack that – and he is sure they will – he believes they can find some momentum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The difference between top teams and teams in the middle of the table, it's in the final third," he argued.

BELIEF: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"We've improved in our defensive third, which is good to see – it's a good feeling.

"We've improved massively in set-pieces defensively and with clean sheets. Now it's about the next step.

"We will do it, it will come and we can wins games in a row and take points."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is by no means true that this is the first sticky period of a managerial career not long into its second year but whereas last season Rohl inherited and brilliantly rescued a team which looked doomed to relegation, expectations were greater for this season.

"If it was easy, it would be easy as a manager but we have to take it," said the highly-rated German, who had only worked in the backroom of his previous clubs.

"We feel that we can be better in the table, we feel we deserve more but we need shots on target again and again.