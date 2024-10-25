Danny Rohl says Sheffield Wednesday can find momentum if they just solve their biggest conundrum
The Owls play against the Championship's weakest defence at Portsmouth on Friday looking to kick-start their fortunes in front of goal, because manager Rohl has been satisfied with most other elements of their game over the last six matches.
When they do crack that – and he is sure they will – he believes they can find some momentum.
"The difference between top teams and teams in the middle of the table, it's in the final third," he argued.
"We've improved in our defensive third, which is good to see – it's a good feeling.
"We've improved massively in set-pieces defensively and with clean sheets. Now it's about the next step.
"We will do it, it will come and we can wins games in a row and take points."
It is by no means true that this is the first sticky period of a managerial career not long into its second year but whereas last season Rohl inherited and brilliantly rescued a team which looked doomed to relegation, expectations were greater for this season.
"If it was easy, it would be easy as a manager but we have to take it," said the highly-rated German, who had only worked in the backroom of his previous clubs.
"We feel that we can be better in the table, we feel we deserve more but we need shots on target again and again.
"Sometimes it's about movement and tactical things, sometimes the sharpness. This is what we can improve – develop, develop, develop."
