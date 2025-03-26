Danny Rohl says Sheffield Wednesday might be at their 'limit'

Danny Rohl thinks mid-table Sheffield Wednesday may have hit their limit as a squad this season, though he is at great pains to point out he does not blame chairman Dejphon Chansiri for that.

Rohl suggested to expect more from these players is unrealistic.

"Maybe there is a limit for the squad and we should not forget this," he said. "We play on our limit. Compare Friday with the first game of the season against Sunderland and you see a big difference.

"Since I am here we played sometimes over our limit with mentality, attitude, with a plan, a great mindset. I cannot remember this year we had a really bad game. Maybe I am wrong, but I cannot remember.

"I see my players and what they are doing, how they invest, how they push. They never give up."

Perhaps extra mid-season spending could have raised the "limits", but Rohl defended his chairman.

"Go through all the positions where these teams (in play-off contention) were in the last 10 years, (and where) we played in the last five or six years," urged Rohl. "We cannot expect (to be challenging).

LIMITS: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl (Image: Steve Ellis)

"Some teams signed players in January with a value of what we invest in a whole season – and there is no blaming anyone.

"We have to know where we are and where we are coming from. In this case I protect the chairman.

"You can say what would have happened if me and the chairman were better connected? But even then we did everything we could.

"We have to do it with our tools. For this we are doing well.

DEFENDED: Danny Rohl is not blaming chairman Dejphon Chansiri for Sheffield Wednesday's "limits" (Image: Steve Ellis)

"We stayed in the division (in May, avoiding relegation), now we are trying to play for a (Championship equivalent of) Champions League or Europa League position. I’m not sure it is so easy or possible.

"If we want this step then we have to think about what is possible.