Danny Rohl says Sheffield Wednesday might be at their 'limit'
The Owls are 13th in the Championship, outside the top half on goal difference. They spent December, January and most of February in the top 12 but not the play-off spots.
Rohl suggested to expect more from these players is unrealistic.
"Maybe there is a limit for the squad and we should not forget this," he said. "We play on our limit. Compare Friday with the first game of the season against Sunderland and you see a big difference.
"Since I am here we played sometimes over our limit with mentality, attitude, with a plan, a great mindset. I cannot remember this year we had a really bad game. Maybe I am wrong, but I cannot remember.
"I see my players and what they are doing, how they invest, how they push. They never give up."
Perhaps extra mid-season spending could have raised the "limits", but Rohl defended his chairman.
"Go through all the positions where these teams (in play-off contention) were in the last 10 years, (and where) we played in the last five or six years," urged Rohl. "We cannot expect (to be challenging).
"Some teams signed players in January with a value of what we invest in a whole season – and there is no blaming anyone.
"We have to know where we are and where we are coming from. In this case I protect the chairman.
"You can say what would have happened if me and the chairman were better connected? But even then we did everything we could.
"We have to do it with our tools. For this we are doing well.
"We stayed in the division (in May, avoiding relegation), now we are trying to play for a (Championship equivalent of) Champions League or Europa League position. I’m not sure it is so easy or possible.
"If we want this step then we have to think about what is possible.
It sounded like a manager who has "taken this team as far as I can". After all he has done to drag standards up, Owls fans will hope not.
