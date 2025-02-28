The way Danny Rohl manages Sheffield Wednesday in game can sometimes be quite complicated, but the key to success is, he says, "making the easy things perfect."

For all the steps forward the Owls have made since the German arrived in October 2023, 90-minute performances are proving frustratingly elusive.

Rohl is a master at tweaking formations during matches, and throwing on substitutes to pose different problems.

But it is the basics that have let them down at times, going into Friday's game at home to Sunderland on the back of three defeats in four matches.

Too many reverses this season have boiled down to defensive mistakes, failing to take chances or often both.

"We've seen in nearly every game that we have sometimes 85 minutes, sometimes 60 minutes or 75 where we do everything right, then it comes to some moments where we make a mistake and lose our structure a little bit and our heads," he said.

"We have to focus on coming back to our matchplan.

"Against Burnley we had three against two in the right areas, an overload of five against three and man-marking – normally you can never concede a goal like this but we did.

"Then we conceded a second after missing three chances and it changes something a little bit in your mindset.

"Sometimes it's not the special things, it's making the easy things perfect.

"Over the second leg (of the season), when I compare points with the performance, we haven't get the points we deserved.

"Everybody sees this – Millwall, Luton, Coventry away, West Brom, Leeds 85 minutes, Burnley first half and the first part of the second half.