DANNY ROHL is said to be ready to return to crisis club Sheffield Wednesday - in a surprise U-turn amid a bewildering summer of events at the Championship club.

The German had been widely expected to move on this summer - having seemingly said his goodbyes at the end of last season.

Rohl, 36, has been linked with several jobs in the second-tier, at Leicester City and Middlesbrough most notably, alongside clubs back in his homeland of Germany, including Wolfsburg.

Speculation over the future of Rohl, who had much-publicised issues with chairman Dejphon Chansiri last season, has been rife since Christmas - amid interest from Southampton - with all the noises over the last few months having indicated that the young head coach was keen to leave.

Dejphon Chansiri has owned Sheffield Wednesday since 2015.

In a dramatic development, Rohl is reportedly now ready to return to lead the club's preparations for the new season amid talk of a potential takeover at the troubled South Yorkshire outfit, according to BBC Radio Sheffield.

Wednesday - experiencing all manner of financial turmoil under Chansiri, who is keen to sell the club, start the season at Leicester on Sunday, August 10.

Last week, Wednesday's dire situation has taken another turn for the worse after they were sanctioned for a fresh breach of EFL regulations.

Last month, the besieged Owls were placed under a transfer embargo due to non payment of players wages.

The punishment will last three windows, with the club unable to pay fees to recruit players until the winter window in January 2027. The club have announced plans to appeal.

Another embargo was later lodged against the club regarding not paying amounts owed to the HMRC ahead of details of a third embargo regarding money owed to other clubs covering non-payment of transfer fees.