Danny Rohl tells Sheffield Wednesday 'This is what I want to see' after 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle
The Owls, with four full debutants, were outstanding. Centre-forward Jamal Lowe scored the first goal and made the second (a Brendan Galloway own goal), with Josh Windass and Michael Smith also netting.
The finishing was their only flaw. They ought to have had two or three more at least.
“From the first minute we were on the front foot, creating chances and chances,” said Rohl, starting his first full season as a manager. “This is the dominant football I want to see, I like it but we know it’s just the first step."
Lowe’s goal, from a low Svante Ingelsson cross, was a work of art.
“When you look at the details, it’s good to see when you work on such principles for six weeks again and again,” said Rohl.
“When the players bring this to the first matchday and they show up it’s a good feeling because everyone recognises what we did and why we did this.
“We were very strong with the ball, very good against the ball. Both full-backs did an outstanding job.
“The last six weeks was about ‘me’. I have to improve as a player, I have to be fit for the season, but today was about ‘we’ and as a team we were very strong.
“The atmosphere in the stadium was outstanding.”
Wayne Rooney was less complimentary about his Plymouth team.
He was “disappointed, angry, surprised”.
“We were expecting a tough game and it was important to try and get through the first 20 minutes,” he said.
“The basics of the game today were not good enough, whether that’s getting to the ball, tackling, being aggressive.”
