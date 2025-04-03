Danny Rohl says he is focussed on finding some "positive energy" from his squad and his staff at the end of a difficult week for Sheffield Wednesday.

It emerged on Monday evening that not for the first time in Dejphon Chansiri's chairmanship, club staff including but not limited to players had not received their March wages due to what the Owls called "cashflow problems" in the owner’s other businesses.

When Rohl addressed the media on Thursday morning, the issue had not been resolved and the manager said he was not aware of when it would be, although he declined to reveal whether he himself had been paid.

But he has an important game at home to Hull City to prepare for in what he believes is still a live push for the Championship play-offs, even from 12th in the table with seven games remaining.

The Owls are five points outside the play-off places.

"It's not the perfect situation," he admitted.

"I'm convinced we will solve this problem as soon as possible and hopefully carry on because the main part for me is the focus on the pitch.

"I'm always in contact with the club about this topic.

"Now it's a little bit waiting that we solve this problem. I cannot influence this.

"I'm the man from the club now and it's your job to ask me about this. I trust the club to try to solve this and I hopefully can bring my players to focus for Saturday so they are fully focussed on the game.

"We have still seven games to go where we have goals and this is a big part for me.

"It could be (resolved) today, it could be tomorrow, it could be next week but hopefully soon.

"It's not perfect but we can just influence what we can influence, and this is on the pitch with a good performance.

"I'd be lying if I said it was easy but I've tried with my team over the last two days to no make this topic bigger. Everybody knows this topic and will think about this.

"I am focussed on the next three points. For me it's massive.

"It's around three months ago since the last home win and it would fantastic to give our massive fans three points on Saturday, and for us as well."

There has been understandable talk of protests before and during Saturday's game but Rohl hopes to make it a positive afternoon.

"Since I've been here sometimes we've had this and we've tired to turn it well as a team because with a good performance on the pitch sometimes it brings the emotions down a little bit.

"It's important we go forward and make this step and especially me personally bring positive energy from the sports scientists to the supporters, to my players, to the staff.

"That's my challenge.

"It is part of the job and all the other things will be sorted as soon as possible."

Yan Valery and Stuart Armstrong are back in contention to start after injury and Akin Famewo is in consideration for a first start after making his return from the bench at Cardiff City.