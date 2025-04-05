Danny Rohl has told Sheffield Wednesday not to make excuses on Saturday, as Ruben Selles ordered Hull City to do their own job.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was hardly the ideal build-up to a game the Owls really need to win to keep their slim Championship play-off hopes alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't want after the game to be saying we didn't perform well and saying that because of the problems around us we couldn't make a good performance," says manager Rohl. "I will never use this as an excuse.

"We should demand and do everything to perform well. I want to win games, that's why I'm here.

"After the first half (at Cardiff City last week) I didn't feel good but I saw a top reaction from my group. It's 20 points from 1-0 down, which shows how much character we have as a group, how much ability to change the game.

"The weather's good, my team is ready, hopefully a good game and a good Saturday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull's battle is against relegation, and wins for Luton Town – in East Yorkshire – and Derby County over the past seven days, plus Cardiff's draw with Wednesday, have pulled them to within a point and a place of the relegation zone.

NO EXCUSES: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl (Image: Steve Ellis)

"We cannot expect other teams will do the job for us, we need to create our own luck," says Hull coach Selles.

"Derby are in a very good run, their last four (consecutive) wins is really good for the position they were in the table, and has taken them out of the relegation (zone).

"We just need to focus on the things we can do and the thing we can do is to go to the next game and focus on trying to win three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of the things in my time here is we've never got two, three, four (wins) in a row. We have just done enough to get it but we haven't.

NO DISTACTIONS: Coach Ruben Selles says Hull City can only focus on their own job (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"Anyone in the league can do it.

"Derby have done that, Luton have been on a good run, previously we were on a run of losing one in five so everyone can get points in this league and everyone can make that push to get two or three in a row."

One thing Selles is not concerned about is Hull’s mentality.

"We have got points consistently, there is no doubt about that," says the Spaniard, who warned Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry will be back from injury for "no more than the last two or three games of the season in the best-case scenario".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fact that other teams have got their points is why everything is tight," he continues. "We are four points from six positions above us.

"We have proved we can compete, we can win football matches, I'm confident in this group of players and technical staff.

"I'm just going to look to beat the next opponent in front of us.

"Based on speculation about what will happen or not, if we go and do our job, on Saturday at five o'clock, if we go and do our job we will be in a much better place.