Danny Rohl wants 'no excuses' from Sheffield Wednesday as Ruben Selles tells Hull City 'do your job'
It has been a turbulent week at Hillsborough after it was admitted on Monday some members of staff, including players, had not been paid for March – not the first time under Dejphon Chansiri's ownership.
It was hardly the ideal build-up to a game the Owls really need to win to keep their slim Championship play-off hopes alive.
"I don't want after the game to be saying we didn't perform well and saying that because of the problems around us we couldn't make a good performance," says manager Rohl. "I will never use this as an excuse.
"We should demand and do everything to perform well. I want to win games, that's why I'm here.
"After the first half (at Cardiff City last week) I didn't feel good but I saw a top reaction from my group. It's 20 points from 1-0 down, which shows how much character we have as a group, how much ability to change the game.
"The weather's good, my team is ready, hopefully a good game and a good Saturday."
Hull's battle is against relegation, and wins for Luton Town – in East Yorkshire – and Derby County over the past seven days, plus Cardiff's draw with Wednesday, have pulled them to within a point and a place of the relegation zone.
"We cannot expect other teams will do the job for us, we need to create our own luck," says Hull coach Selles.
"Derby are in a very good run, their last four (consecutive) wins is really good for the position they were in the table, and has taken them out of the relegation (zone).
"We just need to focus on the things we can do and the thing we can do is to go to the next game and focus on trying to win three points.
"One of the things in my time here is we've never got two, three, four (wins) in a row. We have just done enough to get it but we haven't.
"Anyone in the league can do it.
"Derby have done that, Luton have been on a good run, previously we were on a run of losing one in five so everyone can get points in this league and everyone can make that push to get two or three in a row."
One thing Selles is not concerned about is Hull’s mentality.
"We have got points consistently, there is no doubt about that," says the Spaniard, who warned Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry will be back from injury for "no more than the last two or three games of the season in the best-case scenario".
"The fact that other teams have got their points is why everything is tight," he continues. "We are four points from six positions above us.
"We have proved we can compete, we can win football matches, I'm confident in this group of players and technical staff.
"I'm just going to look to beat the next opponent in front of us.
"Based on speculation about what will happen or not, if we go and do our job, on Saturday at five o'clock, if we go and do our job we will be in a much better place.
"The first thing you need to do is take care of your business. If you do that, what the others do affects you, but less."
