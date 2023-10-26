DANNY ROHL is far too studious a manager to have stumbled into the Sheffield Wednesday job by chance, but Josh Windass says he will have a much better appreciation of it now.

Windass had played Old Firm football for Rangers before joining the Owls in January 2020, but says even now the passion of the support takes him by surprise, and the 29-year-old believes his new boss will love it.

Rohl's first taste of Hillsborough should be worth the wait with a South Yorkshire derby against fellow Championship stragglers Rotherham United on Sunday but the real mark of a big club's stature is their away following.

The German’s first two matches as a manager were shows of strength from a fanbase who have not seen their team win since May’s League One play-off final victory over Barnsley.

Rohl is not entirely new to English football having worked as Southampton’s assistant manager in the Premier League but his Championship debut came at Watford, a 300-mile away trip watched by 2,104 fans from a sold-out away end.

That was another defeat – 1-0 – but still around 1,500 made the 295-mile trek to Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday evening.

"I think he knows the size of the club because I don't think somebody of his pedigree would be taking a job like this if it weren't a club like this," said Windass.

"But I think he'll have been a little bit surprised when he saw the fanbase at Watford because as all you know, it's incredible.

TRAVELLING FANS: Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass, pictured in action against Watford at Vicarage Road, where the Owls had over 2,000 in support. Picture: Rhianna Chadwick/PA

"It's carried us over many games since I've been here. I think he'll enjoy what he sees.”

Windass was a bit put-out that some supporters suggested on social media he had been reluctant to play in Xisco Munoz’s last two games when he was in fact injured, but his admiration for the match-going fans is clear.

"Even having been here three years, when you see certain atmospheres when the fans get on top of you I still get surprised by how loud the fanbase are,” he admitted. "You go to away games bottom of the league and it's still a full away end.