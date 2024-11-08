In the run-up to every derby, matches are micro-analysed, with the experience of each side weighed against the other as a factor.

But having been a part of one of the biggest rivalries in world football, Sheffield Wednesday manager says it is good to have some players who do not know what is coming.

Just as well, because the Owls have not played Sheffield United since 2019, so it is not just him this will be a new experience for.

But as a Bayern Munich coach Rohl was involved in six "Klassikers" against Borussia Dortmund – not strictly a derby, but often a title decider. Munich won them all.

"Even in these games, even the big players are humans and every player is different," said the 35-year-old in his first managerial role at Hillsborough. "Some relax and are very calm but you see big players who are nervous because they know what it means to play in such big games.

"It was good learning from my side that you have to understand your players – who needs which conversation, who needs some good words, who you can make a joke with because they are calm enough.

"The key is to bring your team to a good emotional level.

"To have two big clubs facing each other and fighting for points and the emotional things in the city is a big one, you feel it.

EXPERIENCE: Danny Rohl has been involved in Bayern Munich versus Borussia Dortmund games as part of the former's coaching staff

"Liam (Palmer), Barry (Bannan), Josh (Windass), Dommer (Dominic Iorfa), they know the feeling, they know the stadium, they know the atmosphere (although only Palmer and Bannan have played there for the Owls).

"It's helpful to have this group but sometimes it's also good to have some players who don’t know because they play with more freedom and want to play football instead of too many thoughts about what could happen.

"It's important to have a good balance in such a game."

Rohl sees it as a reward just to be playing on level terms against the neighbours. The Blades were unable to avoid relegation from the Premier League last season but Rohl miraculously guided his Owls to Championship safety.

Since joining in October 2023 he has come to know and understand the city.

"I like such big games, I like the feeling before them and it’s an achievement from last season to have this game,” he says.

"It helps that you get feedback on the street, that you get a feeling for the people and the city.

"I feel it when I go through the streets or go for a run. I always meet people who are very open and friendly and show respect. They show they are from the Sheffield Wednesday side and I enjoy this. I always try to give a little bit back, even if it's just a photo."

Owls fans will want a lot more than that from him at Bramall Lane on Sunday, and there has been no attempt to play the occasion down.

"I think it's a big one for the city, for the fans, for both sides,” says Rohl, who picks from the same squad as on Tuesday. “Everyone's been waiting a long time to have such a big game in the city again.

"We will fight, we will do everything on the pitch to make it a big one and a good one for our side.

"They are on a good run, top of the table when you add the two points reduced (for not paying bills on time when last in the Championship).

"It says a lot about this team that last time they won late at Bristol, it shows the character.

