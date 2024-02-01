The Owls were working on a permanent deal to sign Ian Poveda from Leeds United having seen a number of potential signings fall by the wayside. This was after starting the transfer window well with the loan arrivals of goalkeeper James Beadle and Ike Ugbo, who made his first Championship start in the 0-0 draw with Watford on Wednesday.

But it was clear from Rohl's demeanour after the game he was not enjoying having the future direction of his team in somebody else's hands as, in his words, his first transfer window as a manager went into stoppage time.

"It’s 90-plus," he said after watching his side outplay play-off chasing Watford. "In the end we’ll see when the ref whistles what is the result.”

When Ugbo signed on January 11, the Owls had a dynamic feel about them having won their previous three games, and six of their last nine. They headed into deadline day without having added to their wins or their squad.

Rohl had no concerns about the on-field direction of a team he rightly says has found an identity for itself, but he gave every impression he was less relaxed about matters off it.

"When I look back we played Southampton with their team valued at £200m, compared to us with £12m, we played against Coventry at home (in the league), they have a good squad who played last year in the play-offs (final, beaten only on penalties by Luton Town) and we were very close to taking something," he reflected. "We played them again in the cup and showed a big battle and took a draw and a replay.

"On Wednesday we played against a team who want to be in the play-offs.

FRUSTRATION: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"We're not speaking about the last four games not being so good - the results, maybe, but the performance and the direction is going the way we want to.

"The process is great, the improvement is great but in the end it's about results.

"We don't forget where we are and where we've come from, it's not magic.

"It's still the same players we had at the beginning of the season and everyone's improving.

"On Friday you can ask me again about the result of the press conference but I will cross my fingers."

Watford's former Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael complained about the bare Hillsborough pitch and it could be an issue for a passing side like the one Rohl has created.

"We have to do a lot of things at our club," was the terse reply when the German was asked about it.

Later he referred back to the pitch, saying it had not come up in conversation amongst the players.

"We take it as it is and we do our best," he said.

Clearly the issues are elsewhere.

"I enjoy my team, I enjoy the supporters and I enjoy my coaching team, this is all I can do," he said, seemingly not getting the same enjoyment from those helping his search for new players.

Asked how he would feel if no new players were forthcoming, he replied: "I'll take my group together and we will try," he said. "If it is enough, we will see."

Like his club's supporters, Rohl spent Thursday waiting to see what deals could be done by the 11pm deadline. It does not suit him.

Earlier, Hull City bought Abdulkadir Omur from Tranzonspor and loaned out Dogukan Sinik and Thimothee Lo-Tutala, the latter to League Two Doncaster Rovers.

Barnsley signed defender Josh Earl and loaned out former Sheffield United centre-back Kacper Lopata.

As expected, Middlesbrough sold Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa in a deal potentially worth up to £16m.