In a key game in the promotion race, the Owls left Adams Park empty handed as they dropped out of the top six.

Chey Dunkley thought he had put the away side ahead but was penalised for a foul and Moore felt that it was his player that was being fouled.

Wednesday’s play-off hopes remain in their own hands, as they have a game in hand over the sides in fifth and sixth place and are only a point adrift.

Sheffield Wednesday's manager Darren Moore (Picture: PA)

Jordan Obita’s second-half goal won the game for Wycombe, but Moore was frustrated that Dunkley’s effort was ruled out.

“With Chey Dunkley’s chance, I didn’t realise it was as clear-cut as that – it’s a goal,” argued Moore.

“If anything the infringement is on Chey. We’ll send a report into the referees and see what they explain. I haven’t had an explanation yet, so I don’t know why it was. But it’s a clear goal.

“I’d like to know what he was thinking when he called it. Chey fell away and stuck out a boot, so it was a great goal. And that would have put us 1-0 up with momentum.”

Chey Dunkley had a goal disallowed at Wycombe. (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Wednesday face relegation-threatened Fleetwood Town in their game in hand on Tuesday.

On Wycombe, Moore added: “They were dogged, there wasn’t much between the two teams, but their chance meant that the points went to them. What we can’t do is let the disappointment of today go into Tuesday, because we need to react.”

Wycombe: Stockdale; McCarthy, Forino, Tafazolli, Jacobson (Wheeler 76); Gape (Grimmer 88), Scowen; McCleary, Horgan, Obita; Vokes (Akinfenwa 87). Unused substitutes: Kaikai, Stewart, Pendlebury, Dickinson.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell; Storey, Dunkley, Hutchinson; Mendez-Laing, Luongo, Bannan, Dele-Bashiru (Paterson 77); Berahino (Shodipo 68), Gregory. Unused subs: Dean, Palmer, Kamberi, Byers, Render.