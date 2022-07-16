Darren Moore explains why Jack Hunt, Marvin Johnson, Akin Famewo, Michael Smith and Will Vaulks missed Sheffield Wednesday's friendly defeat to Bournemouth

The Owls take on Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday evening as they continue preparations for their League One opener against Portsmouth.

Moore's side lost 2-1 to newly-promoted Premier League side Bournemouth in Portugal on Friday although Jack Hunt, Marvin Johnson, Akin Famewo and Michael Smith all missed the game along with Will Vaulks.

Vaulks is still recovering from a quad injury while the other four players were only omitted against the Cherries as a pre-caution.

"We have not picked up knocks or anything but a few of the boys had a little tightness," he told The Star.

"Because we picked that up, I left Jack Hunt, Marvin, Akin and Michael Smith out for tonight.

"I just didn't want to take the risk. All of them were just a bit of tightness so I just said 'no chance', taking that risk. All of them should be fine for next week."

Lewis Cook and Dominic Solanke netted for Bournemouth in Portugal as Fisayo Dele-Bashiru got Wednesday on the scoresheet late in the game.

DARREN MOORE: Was pleased with what his side gained from Friday's friendly against Bournemouth. Picture: Getty Images.

"It was a good workout," reflected Moore.

"It was good for some of the boys to get 60 to 70 minutes against some real quality opposition. Bournemouth changed all of their team at half-time so they had fresh players and it was good for our boys to get that physical workout.

"There were parts to our game in and out of possession that were really good. We created some chances. If I had to be critical, we could have taken more chances.