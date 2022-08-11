Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gregory, who top-scored for the Owls in 2021-22, limped off with what appeared to be a slight hamstring concern.

Speaking after the game, Moore suggested that the issue was not a major one.

Moore said: “We took him off just as a precaution because he felt a bit tight. We didn’t want to take any risks with him. We’ll assess him tomorrow (Thursday) and hopefully it’s just a bit of tightness.

“We didn’t want to waste any time; we just wanted to get him off. We’ll check on him tomorrow, just make sure he’s ok, and I don’t envisage it being any more than just tightness.”

The Owls boss did confirm that recent signing Akin Famewo will be out for a ‘considerable time’ following his injury in last weekend’s win over MK Dons.

Moore added: “He’s going to be out for some considerable time, which we’re all gutted for him about. We wanted the fans to see him and what he’s about, but we do think he’s going to be out for some time.

“The exact length of time has not been distinguished yet, but it’s going to be some time.”

Sheffield Wednesday forward Lee Gregory.

Victory over Sunderland secured a round-two tie against Rochdale.