Darren Moore hails 'best' win as Sheffield Wednesday chief after last-gasp drama

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

Against a high-flying rival in the League One play-off positions before the start of the game in MK Dons, Wednesday swapped places with their Buckinghamshire visitors following a dramatic 2-1 triumph as they came from behind to win a league game for the first time since December 2019.

An 83rd-minute leveller from Lee Gregory and a winner in the third minute of stoppage time in his first appearance of the season for fit-again attacking midfielder Josh Windass - who netted for the first time since - saw Wednesday extend their unbeaten sequence to nine league matches.

They did it the hard way after trailing early in the second half following a brilliant strike from Scott Twine.

Moore said: "We spoke at half-time about digging deep. We had to fight back from a goal down. MK Dons dropped back into a real deep block but we managed to get the three points.

"It is my best three points. To hear that satisfaction from the crowd at the end was great."

On Wednesday ending their long wait for a comeback victory, he added: "I have never felt it as I arrived here as a manager but those things do matter to me. It whetted my appetite to address it. I am glad we have removed that tag, so we can all move on forward.

"The manner of the win was excellent. I think we had 25 attempts on goal and15 corners. We were after them from minute one. There was an energy around the place. We are really pleased to get the win.

"The three points will lift confidence and belief more. I felt that energy tonight. We need to go again on Saturday. We will have to be at our best to get anything from them.