Darren Moore kept the faith in Sheffield Wednesday's head-scratching performance against Crewe Alexandra

it did through a 55th-minute penalty by Lee Gregory but despite already-relegated Crewe having nothing to stand for they refused to buckle, and despite making 17 chances to the visitors' one, that dominance was not reflected on the scoreboard.

"I was scratching my head a bit at some of the chances that went begging," admitted Moore, who saw Saido Berahino and Lee Gregory miss excellent chances at the start of the game, and Callum Paterson miss a cross completely in the second. "We won the game via a penalty but we deserved the three points.

WONDERING: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore

"We could have made it a bit more comfortable for ourselves had we taken some of the chances we created for ourselves, especially in the first half.

"Maybe the quick turnaround took it out of some of them but the boys kept going and kept their belief.

"You do kind of do wonder. Some of the chances were gilt-edged but you have to keep doing because as long as we're creating chances I think we'll score.

"Looking back on the balance of play I don't think anyone can say we didn't deserve it.

"As long as we're creating chances, we'll score.

"I'm pleased with the three points, I'm pleased with the clean sheet.

"We have consistency and momentum. It was a tough game. Crewe have been relegated but they didn't just lie down. In the middle of the pitch they made it very, very competitive.

"We had 17 shots to their one but we still had to be careful and cautious."

Gregory was substituted not long after his goal and did nothing to disguise his unhappiness but manager Moore had no complaints.

"With five games in two weeks we've got manage the group," he argued. "Over the last couple of weeks we've picked up some knocks in training and had to rejig the pack.

"It was to see when we did it that we got the three points.

"With the games coming thick and fast we need to make sure we're managing the players.

"Fizz (Fisayo Dele-Bashiru) put a lot into the game on Saturday so we brought Callum Paterson in, Massimo (Luongo) came back from a chest infection and got about 30 minutes. Sam Hutchinson wasn't right."

Moore sprang a surprise by putting Chey Dunkley and Lewis Gibson on the bench and only playing one out-and-out centre-back in his three-man defence.

It could be a different approach on Saturday, when the Owls travel to a much more physical Wycombe Wanderers.

"I just thought the way they played we'd get a lot of joy on the left-hand side and we'd be able to step out both sides and dominate the ball and stop their counter-attacks, which was the case," he explained. "We had the natural balance with Marvin (Johnson) a left-footer and Liam (Palmer) a right-footer.

"We'll see how Chey, how Harlee (Dean) and Sam Hutchinson are, and Lewis Gibson was on the bench. If we can have them back we'll get a wider selection but tonight I just wanted one out-and-out centre-backs and two runners alongside them.