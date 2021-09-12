Darren Moore looks to training ground for Sheffield Wednesday answers

Goals from Joe Edwards, Dan Scarr and Ryan Law inflicted a 3-0 defeat at Plymouth, which came on the back of a 1-0 reverse at Morecambe to put an early dent in Wednesday’s promotion plans.

“We get straight back to work on the training ground and get this game out of our systems,” insisted Moore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Of course, I am looking for the right response, that’s what the good teams do.

Owls boss Darren Moore. Picture: Steve Ellis

“From our perspective today we weren’t quite there. We will start putting those wrongs right for next week’s game against Shrewsbury.

“The only place you can do that is on the training ground, we are on a journey here, we are a new team and the more time we spend together as a team the better.”

Edwards was first to react to an aerial ball in the Wednesday penalty area and netted with a superb overhead scissor-kick.

Poor defending from Conor Grant’s 30-yard free-kick, allowed Scarr to steal in and volley home from inside the six-yard box. Law added a third in the closing stages, as Argyle caught the Owls on a counter-attack.

“It’s credit to Plymouth,” said Moore. “They set up to get amongst us.

“We’re going to get games like this through the season and we have to learn from them. We take the plaudits when we win YP Sportgames so we take our medicine tonight.”

Plymouth: Michael Cooper, Wilson, Scarr, Galloway, Edwards (Garrick 77), Camara, Houghton, Broom, Grant (Law 90), Jephcott (Agard 88), Hardie. Unused substitutes: Gillesphey, Mayor, Randell, Burton.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell, Hunt (Shodipo 46), Iorfa, Hutchinson, Palmer, Byers (Berahino 58), Wing, Sow (Corbeanu 58), Bannan, Johnson, Gregory. Unused substitutes: Paterson, Dele-Bashiru, Dunkley, Wildsmith.