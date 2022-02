Moore first contracted the virus last spring and after a spell in isolation, he took a further period of leave after developing complications which saw him suffer from pneumonia and blood clots on his lungs.

After recovering from Covid, he returned to match-day duties for the Owls final weeks of the 2020-21 season.

He has now tested positive for a second time and will be absent from Hillsborough.

Darren Moore.